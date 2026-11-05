Meta has reportedly offered voluntary exit packages to employees in France as the big tech company is trying to reduce their workforces and restructure their operations.

According to a report by French publication La Lettre, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company is considering a voluntary exit scheme that could affect around 100 of its 300 employees in France. The company has not disclosed which roles could be affected.

Unlike the individual voluntary exit offers made by Microsoft and Google, Meta is reportedly planning to use a collective contractual termination process known as RCC in France. Under French labour laws, this allows companies to negotiate voluntary workforce reductions with trade unions, La Lettre reported.

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Employees interested in the proposed scheme have until November 5 to apply, the report said. It is not yet clear whether Meta plans to introduce similar schemes in other countries.

According to La Lettre, Meta currently has around 66,000 employees worldwide. The company had introduced a similar scheme in France in 2023, which was expected to result in the departure of 88 employees from its French workforce of around 350 people.

What Meta is offering employees

According to La Lettre, employees who opt for voluntary departure could receive severance pay equal to 2.15 months of salary for every year of service.

The package would also include 10 months of mobility leave, during which employees would receive 80% of their gross salary. Meta is also reportedly considering additional support for employees who want to learn new skills, change careers or start their own businesses.

The proposed package comes as other technology companies are also offering voluntary exit schemes to reduce their workforces.

Google has extended voluntary exit offers to employees in five countries, including France. Microsoft has also announced a voluntary buyout programme covering around 60,000 eligible employees across the US, Canada, India and the UK.

Earlier this week, Canva announced job cuts affecting 1,271 employees. Its reported severance package included free MacBooks and LinkedIn Premium subscriptions.

Tech companies restructure amid AI investments

Meta’s reported exit scheme comes at a time when technology companies are restructuring their workforces while increasing investments in artificial intelligence.

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In April, Meta announced plans to cut around 8,000 jobs, or approximately 10% of its global workforce. In May, the company also decided to move around 7,000 employees into roles linked to AI.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said that AI allows individual employees to complete projects that would earlier have required entire teams.

At the same time, Meta is increasing its spending on AI infrastructure. The company expects capital expenditure of $135 billion to $145 billion in 2026, mainly for data centres and digital infrastructure. It is also expanding its focus on personal AI agents through Muse.