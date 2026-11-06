After the Republican Party faced sweeping defeats nearly across the board in the November 3 midterm election, US President Donald Trump and some of his key billionaire allies and tech-world advisors have had to watch their multi-billion-dollar wealth evaporate. With Democrats now in control of the US Congress, fears of an AI slowdown have taken hold, taking a toll on the market value of leading tech firms in the country.

With Elon Musk on the top of Forbes biggest net worth losers list on Thursday, Huang was listed at the No. 3 spot for losing $15.8 billion, Michael Dell lost $22 billion. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth suffered a $10.8 billion plunge, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also lost over $8.4 billion.

Here’s how much the net worths of Trump, one of his close tech advisors, Jensen Huang, his ‘First Buddy, ‘ Elon Musk, and other titans tumbled after the US midterm congressional elections.

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Trump loses over $200 million

As the “Blue Wave” swept America this week at the polls. the US president’s net worth dropped $219 million Thursday morning, according to Forbes. His wealth shake-up was caused by a more than 15% fall in the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, especially since the MAGA leader owns 41% of the company.

Consequently, the price hit an all-time intraday low to $3.80 early November 5 morning after falling nearly 25% on Wednesday, marking a more than 36% drops at its lowest point from its closing price on Election Day.

Although the price slightly recovered to $4.05 as of 11:30 EST on Thursday, it still marks a drop of more than 9% on Thursday alone. According to Forbes’ report, Trump lost $51 million on Thursday following a $168 million loss the previous day. As of Thursday morning, Forbes estimated his net worth at $6.3 billion, down from $6.5 billion two days ago.

Jensen Huang’s drop from Top 10 Richest Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang‘s net worth suffered a more than $15 billion loss in a single day as stocks dropped after Donald Trump’s Republican Party faced sweeping defeats nearly across the whole board at the November 3 midterm elections.

With the staggering multi-billion-dollar fall on Thursday (US time), the AI titan dropped from the world’s Top 10 Richest rankings to the No. 13 spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, where he previously occupied the ninth spot.

On the contrary, Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List listed the Nvidia boss among the Top 5 net worth losers on Thursday night. His company’s shares sank 7% as part of a broader chipmaker selloff, putting its market capitalisation at $4.45 trillion and causing Huang to fall from No. 7 to No. 9 in the Forbes billionaire rankings. At the start of October, the chip giant was on track to become the first company in the world to reach a $6 trillion market cap.

The previous day, Huang lost around $3.2 billion as Nvidia shares fell 1.5%.

Elon Musk leads Forbes’ ‘biggest losers’ rankings on the net worth chart

In addition to Huang, his close tech buddy Elon Musk also emerged among the ‘Biggest Losers’ list on Forbes on Thursday. According to the chart update on the night of November 5, the world’s richest man stood at the top as having suffered the biggest multi-billion-dollar net worth loss amounting to over $74 billion.

As of 9:25 pm EST on November 5, trillionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief executive’s net worth was estimated at $789.5 billion. Merely less than a month ago, he had reclaimed the trillionaire status.

Forbes even reported that his net worth dropped $80 billion on Thursday afternoon, as Tesla shares slid 11.5% to their lowest since August. Additionally, SpaceX’s stock slipped 8% to around $125 per share. Musk’s Thursday net worth plunge marked one of the largest hits to his fortune.

His losses seemed even bigger than they appeared on paper as the former world’s first trillionaire even spent hundreds of millions to help elect Republican midterm candidates.

Michael Dell vs Mark Zuckerberg

As opposed other losses, the Meta CEO initially added $3 billion to his net worth on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dell Technologies’ shares pushed CEO Michael Dell‘s net worth down $12.3 billion.

Although Zuckerberg occupied the No. 5 spot on Thursday’s Biggest Losers list on Forbes, he was one of the top fivce net worth gainers on Wednesday afternoon, as Meta’s shares rose 1.5%. Dell stocks, on the other hand, fell over 9%, causing its top boss to lose billions.

As of 10:55 pm EST on November 5, Dell’s estimated net worth fell $22 billion to $191.1 billion, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires chart. He occupied sixth place on the world’s richest list on the Forbes tally. On the contrary, Zuckerberg had an estimated net worth of $208 billion, despite losing $8.4 billion, at No. 5.

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The drastic slump in tech stocks was broadly attributed to the massive Democratic win, as the far-left has largely assumed an adverse stance when it comes to artificial intelligence. Numerous lawmakers from the party, who are now set to assume the mantle of governors, attorneys general, and take on Senate and House seats, repeatedly promised throughout their campaign trails that they would push to slow down the construction of AI data centres, if not halt them.

As a result, Trump blamed the plummeting pattern on Democrats, saying on Truth Social, “The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!”

“It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”