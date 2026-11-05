Multiple states are facing drought conditions after India reported its weakest monsoon in nearly two decades. Super El Nino conditions have strengthened throughout 2026 — with forecasts indicating it will continue well into the next year. The government also lowered its food production target in late September while the India Meteorological Department

“El Nino can bring drought to some regions and severe flooding to others – and in some cases both. These extremes damage crops, livestock and infrastructure, reducing food production and disrupting markets. As supply falls, prices rise and food becomes less affordable — especially for smallholder farmers and pastoralists who rely on rainfall. When combined with existing pressures such as conflict, these climate shocks can quickly increase hunger,” the World Food Program warned in a recent analysis.

Forecasts shared by the World Meteorological Organization also indicate a further intensification towards stronger El Niño conditions over the next three months. The international weather organisation warned in a September release that there was a “near 100% likelihood of El Niño conditions persisting through February 2027”. The WMO added that exceptionally warm tropical Pacific Ocean conditions supported “further intensification” — adding that a very strong weather pattern can significantly shift rainfall and temperature patterns across the world and fuel extreme weather conditions.

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Sea-surface temperatures continue to rise

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned recently that El Nino was being “supersized before our eyes”. He added that the planet was now in uncharted waters — that were heating up — caught up in a race between rising risks and a commitment to climate action. The October outlook (for January to March 2027) released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts there is more than 83% probability of strong to very strong El Nino phases prevailing.

According to WMO data, sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific are now well above average and still rising. The Niño 3.4 index from an average +1.6 °C above normal in June 2026 to +2.5 °C above normal in August. The seasonal average sea surface temperature anomaly is expected to reach approximately +3.7°C and peak around December — the highest since observations began.

Very strong El Niño conditions forecast till March 2027

The impact has been felt strongly in India over the past year — with the southwest monsoon concluding at a 13% deficit. At least six states have declared drought conditions at the taluk or mandal level since late August. According to the India Drought Monitor maintained by the Water and Climate Lab of IIT Gandhinagar, around 52.5% of the country was under dry or drought conditions by mid-September.

“Currently very strong El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System and other global climate model forecasts indicate that very strong El Niño conditions are likely during November and December 2026, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement earlier this week.

Deloitte South Asia Partner, Shailesh Tyagi told Financial Express that the Indian experience in 2026 “highlights the fundamental challenge emerging in climate risk management worldwide: adaptation cannot afford to be reactive.” He highlighted the precipitation shortfall recorded during the June to September southwest monsoon period — noting that it ranked fourth since 2001. Tyagi noted that southern peninsular India had endured significantly higher deficits of 24% while eastern and northeastern India suffered deficits of 26% during the period.

“There is ample historical precedent: El Ninos have consistently correlated with weakened southwest monsoons in India, increased chances of monsoon precipitation deficits, droughts, and uneven distribution. There is nuance, however, and considerable complexity involved — other forces, such as the Indian Ocean Dipole, among others, interact with El Ninos in shaping the eventual outcome. It is still too early to project the ultimate deficit and its economic impact with certainty,” the senior sustainability and climate leader at Deloitte added.

El Nino can lead to 239,000 heat deaths: Report

According to new projections from the Climate Impact Lab run by the University of Chicago, the global death toll linked to super El Niño conditions could reach 857,000 by March 2027. Nigeria and India face the highest projected mortality over the next 6 months — with most casualties expected in March. The researchers also warn that such extreme heat conditions could become commonplace within the next two decades.

The revised data put India among the countries expected to suffer the highest heat-related mortality from the ongoing super El Nino — projecting a substantially higher toll than the 15,800 additional heat-related deaths estimated in its September report. New Delhi can see around 55,000 additional heat-related deaths over the next 6 months. Most of these casualties are expected in March according to the projections.

Months Additional heat deaths predicted October 1,500 November 5,200 December 3,200 January 5,200 February 8,300 March 3,1700

Is the cascade of drought declarations forcing India’s food targets lower?

The central government lowered its food production target in late September — aiming to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced during a press conference that crops such as pulses and oilseeds would be cultivated in such regions.

“Against the target of 362.60 million tonnes, the production reached 376.56 million tonnes during 2025-26. In view of the situation created by El Niño, the production target has been fixed at 373.93 million tonnes for the year 2026-27, which includes the Rabi production target of 177.72 million tonnes,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Karnataka became the first state to declare drought conditions — with 217 taluks affected for the Kharif season by October 2. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in September that farmers were facing “an acute drought situation, drinking water problems, and crop failure”. He added that nearly Rs 46,000 crores of crop loss has been estimated and the tally remained likely to expand.

Several other states have also declared drought conditions at the taluk or mandal level in the ensuing weeks. Maharashtra declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas on September 25 as crops wilted in the fields and farmers stared at massive losses. The state is also preparing to tackle possible shortages of drinking water and livestock fodder in some areas. Andhra Pradesh joined the list on October 2 while the Telangana and Rajasthan governments worked to identify drought-hit mandals and conduct a field-level assessment of crop losses. The Rajasthan government declared 80 tehsils across 14 districts as drought-affected in late October while Gujarat added four districts to the list.

Why is these a need for lasting water security?

Veolia CEO Guillaume Dourdin also stressed the need to ensure lasting water security — “reusing more and improving the efficiency of every stage of the water cycle”. He highlighted the organisation’s work to reduce non-revenue water, recover energy from wastewater treatment, recycling of filter backwash water and more to underscore his point.

“Strengthening India’s drought resilience requires reducing water losses, expanding water reuse, improving industrial water efficiency and protecting freshwater resources. By making every drop count and diversifying water sources, we can build long-term water security,” Dourdin told Financial Express.

Latest data from the India Drought Monitor maintained by the Water and Climate Lab of IIT Gandhinagar reveals that a significant proportion of the country continues to experience drought conditions. Around 49.6% of the country is presently under dry or drought conditions.

North: Widespread drought. About 43% of the area is in drought (D0–D4). Pockets of severe-or-worse conditions are present.

Northwest: Moderate, scattered drought. About 37% of the area is in drought (D0–D4).

Northeast: Extensive drought. About 74% of the area is in drought (D0–D4). A notable share is in severe-or-worse categories (D2–D4).

East: Moderate, scattered drought. About 38% of the area is in drought (D0–D4). A notable share is in severe-or-worse categories (D2–D4).

Central: Moderate, scattered drought. About 33% of the area is in drought (D0–D4). Pockets of severe-or-worse conditions are present.

West: Extensive drought. About 81% of the area is in drought (D0–D4). A notable share is in severe-or-worse categories (D2–D4).

South: Widespread drought. About 60% of the area is in drought (D0–D4). A notable share is in severe-or-worse categories (D2–D4).

How will India’s agriculture take the hit

According to Tyagi, the consequences go well beyond agriculture. He stressed the need for the government and businesses to plan ahead by building water resilience, diversifying supply chains, and more.

“Any persistent rainfall shortage could impact crop yields, food prices, farm incomes, access to water and energy sources, and pose risks to water-intensive sectors of business operations and climate-vulnerable value chains,” he warned.

Tyagi told Financial Express that the priority needed to shift “from crisis management to anticipatory climate risk management”.

“That includes boosting resilience to water risks, diversifying agricultural and sourcing exposures, testing supply chains and investing in climate-informed planning. The larger lesson is that climate preparedness must become an integral part of India’s economic and business resilience strategy, rather than remain a seasonal response to extreme weather,” he reiterated.