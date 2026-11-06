A parcel picked up from Delhi on a Sunday took four days to reach Ayushi Singh in neighbouring Ghaziabad. While the pickup happened on schedule, the delivery took considerably longer. With Diwali falling on November 8, the experience underscores the pressure building on India’s parcel delivery networks as millions of shipments move through sorting centres, transportation hubs and last-mile operations.

The scale of the festive opportunity is considerable. Online festive sales are expected to reach Rs 1.50-1.55 lakh crore in 2026, registering a 25-29% increase from around Rs 1.2 lakh crore last year, according to projections by Datum Intelligence. The festive market has expanded every year since 2014, with 2025 reversing a three-year slowdown to post 25% growth. This year, the market is expected to add 20 million shoppers. For parcel companies, the surge translates into the logistical challenge of moving a significantly higher volume of packages through their networks.

The festive rush is pushing shipment volumes well above normal operating levels. Blue Dart expects its business-to-business shipments to increase by 40-50% during peak weeks, while business-to-consumer volumes are projected to nearly double compared with regular levels. E-commerce orders, festive gifting and an increase in business shipments are driving the surge, the company said.

Advertisement

The scale of the challenge is evident on the ground. An Ekart delivery executive told FE that he had “delivered as many as 150,000 orders in a single day”, highlighting the volumes that parcel networks are required to handle during peak periods.

For Blue Dart, managing the increase has involved expanding its workforce while making more efficient use of existing infrastructure. “Front-end operational staffing is expected to increase by 30-50% over business-as-usual levels, with additional variable workforce running into thousands,” said Dipanjan Banerjee, chief commercial officer, Blue Dart. The company is also optimising sorting operations, line-haul movement and resource deployment to maintain service consistency during peak periods, he added.

The festive surge is also creating opportunities for intra-city parcel delivery services such as Uber Parcel and Porter. Uber said demand for its parcel service rises during Diwali, as individuals send gifts and small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands fulfil festive orders across cities. “By tapping into our existing network of Uber Bike drivers, customers are meeting their delivery needs while opening up more earning opportunities for drivers during the festive rush,” an Uber spokesperson said.

The pressure, however, is not limited to the number of parcels entering the network. Each shipment must pass through sorting facilities, transportation hubs and delivery routes, with a delay at any stage potentially disrupting the rest of the chain. Traffic congestion, fluctuating shipment volumes and the availability of delivery personnel complicate last-mile operations, particularly in metropolitan markets. Higher volumes of returns and exchanges, coupled with a growing share of heavier and bulkier shipments, add to the logistical burden.

DTDC expects festive cargo movement to be substantially higher than last year, with volumes during key festive periods typically reaching around 30% above the monthly average, chief executive Abhishek Chakraborty had earlier told FE. The company is also adapting its delivery network to local infrastructure constraints. Its DTDC Vallam Express in Kerala, for instance, is using waterways for last-mile deliveries to communities with limited road access.

At Delhivery, preparing for the festive rush has involved months of work to ensure the machinery underpinning its sorting network remains operational. Its automation and infrastructure team, comprising more than 30 members, has been maintaining and testing over 400 automation systems deployed across the country. “The last two months have been very hectic for us. Each and every system has to be tested step by step, besides stress-testing machines,” said Kaushal Agrawal, senior director, automation and infrastructure engineering at Delhivery.

Even a few minutes of downtime at a facility processing thousands of shipments an hour can disrupt parcel movement across the network. “The important thing is we do not wait for a problem to tell us what to do next. We categorise every component according to its criticality. Some components can fail without impacting operations significantly, while others are absolutely critical. For those critical parts, we make sure backup components, spare parts, tools and repair mechanisms are readily available,” said Karandeep Singh, manager, transportation, Delhivery.