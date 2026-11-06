Indian Railways has announced changes to the operation of several trains in November 2026 due to safety and maintenance work in the Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli divisions. The changes include diversions, revised departure timings and temporary regulation of services on select dates.

The railway administration has approved Fixed Time Corridor Blocks to carry out the work. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check the revised schedules before starting their journeys.

Two express trains to run on diverted routes

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, scheduled to depart Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on November 6, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29, as well as December 1, will operate via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli.

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The train will skip its scheduled stops at Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 8 am on November 11, 13, 16, 18, 20 and 23, will also take a diverted route via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli and Karur.

The service will skip Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul, Eriodu and Palaiyam. The additional stops will be at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchchirappalli.

Three trains to have revised departure timings

Apart from diversions, the departure schedules of three trains have been changed on specific dates.

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express: The service scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.40 am on November 7, 11 and 14 will instead depart from Tambaram at 12.10 pm, an hour later than its scheduled departure.

Train No. 17656 Puducherry-Kakinada Port Circar Express: The train scheduled to depart Puducherry at 1.30 pm on November 7 and 14 will now leave at 2.15 pm, a delay of 45 minutes.

Train No. 22676 Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Cholan Superfast Express: The service scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli at 12.10 pm on November 10 will depart at 12.35 pm, 25 minutes later than planned.

Three trains to have revised departure timings

The railway authorities have also announced temporary regulation of three services to accommodate the maintenance work.

Train No. 17077 Charlapalli-Tiruchchirappalli Express, scheduled to depart Charlapalli at 5.20 pm on November 10, will be held for 30 minutes at a suitable location during its journey.

Train No. 22673 Jodhpur-Mannargudi Express, which is scheduled to leave Jodhpur at 4.50 pm on November 12, will be regulated for two hours en route.

Train No. 07535 Charlapalli-Nagercoil Special, scheduled to depart Charlapalli at 7.45 pm on November 13, will face a delay of one hour and 40 minutes at a suitable location during the journey.