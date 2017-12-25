North Korea condemns new UN sanctions resolution as act of war

A stern-faced broadcaster of Korean Central Television read the statement which condemned UN Security Council Resolution. (Source: AP Photo/File)

North Korea issued on Sunday a strong-worded statement condemning the latest UN resolution to impose more sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, calling it “an act of war”. A spokesperson for the North Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the US of getting more “frenzied” in imposing the harshest ever sanctions, Xinhua reported.

A stern-faced broadcaster of Korean Central Television read the statement which condemned UN Security Council Resolution 2397 adopted unanimously Friday to restrict oil export to the country and demand repatriation of all DPRK citizens working abroad.

“We define this ‘sanctions resolution’ rigged up by the US and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our Republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the region and categorically reject the ‘resolution’,” said the statement.

It reiterated North Korea’s nuclear weapons are intended for self-defensive deterrence in order “to put an end to the hostile policy and nuclear threats and blackmail of the US”.

The new punitive measures included in the UN resolution will significantly cut short refined petroleum exports to Pyongyang, put a lid on its crude oil imports, ask UN member states to repatriate North Korea nationals earning incomes abroad, and crack down on ships illegally transferring oil to or smuggling banned items from the country.

Wu Haitao, charge d’affaires of China’s permanent mission to the United Nations, said Friday’s resolution reflects the unanimous position of the international community in opposing North Korea’s development of nuclear weapon and ballistic missile capabilities and in maintaining the international non-proliferation regime.