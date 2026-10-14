Kroger Co., the largest standalone US supermarket chain, announced plans to cut about 3,000 roles across its corporate workforce over the next three years as the company embraces a massive operations overhaul under newly appointed chief executive Greg Foran. The major announcement was laid out in a company memo to employees, as seen by Reuters and Bloomberg.

The latest cuts are shaping up to be one of the biggest overhauls in the company’s 143-year history. Accounting for more than one-third, or 37%, of the grocery giant’s corporate jobs, the recently announced layoffs follow a previous round in June 2025 that impacted about 1,000 corporate roles.

Renowned as one of the oldest supermarket chains in the United States, Kroger currently has a headcount of 8,200 corporate employees. Details on the brand-new job cuts will be released in the coming months, according to CEO Greg Foran’s admission in the memo.

Kroger’s plans to rely on massive layoffs as part of cost-cutting practices and other company investments mirror a prevailing trend that has severely impacted employee morale across the globe. Like many others, the US grocery giants have also bowed to the surging focus on artificial intelligence, with top officials presenting their plans to integrate the booming technology into their workflow.

With the job cuts making headlines, Kroger shares slumped 1.6% in morning trading Tuesday (US time), to $61.66.

Kroger CEO reveals reason behind the ‘3,000 layoffs in 3 years’ plan

Though appointed effective immediately as the company CEO in February, Greg Foran already knew his way around the supermarket business, being a former Walmart Inc. executive. He took on the role after previous CEO Rodney McMullen’s abrupt exit.

Right off the bat after taking the lead in February, new CEO Greg Foran emphasised tightening sourcing and simplifying operations while keeping prices low. Consequently, the grocer has expanded its online sales with faster delivery and AI-led personalised shopping options.

In a memo he recently shared with employees, Foran emphasised the need for Kroger to reduce duplicative work and adapt to the latest technology, according to Reuters and Bloomberg. He particularly pointed out that the company’s new restructuring move, focused on cutting 3,000 corporate roles over three years, would help the chain cut prices, invest in in-store workers and improve the shopping experience.

The company already discussed adopting the AI strategy last month, noting that models would manage workflows and leverage customer data to power tools like an AI shopping assistant.

To support his argument as the company faces heightened competition and persistent inflation, he further stressed that the US supermarket operator has more layers and overhead than required.

“Simplifying means making faster decisions and deploying more resources where they matter most,” Foran wrote in the memo to staff following a companywide call on Monday, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Back in September, the American grocer outlined its AI strategy at the GroceryShop 2026 event. Yael Cosset, executive vice president and Chief Digital Officer, dug deeper and revealed that the approach focuses on improving customer experience, making work easier and producing better business outcomes, according to a company release published at the time.

He insisted that the company’s goal would be to use the “right level of AI based on risk, repeatability, and the need for human judgement,” adding that Kroger’s AI journey would proceed in three stages: Assisted, augmented and autonomous.

“This isn’t new for Kroger,” said Cosset. “We’ve long been using data science and artificial intelligence to serve our customers by precisely forecasting demand, connecting customers with the most relevant savings opportunities and helping them find and get the products they need. Our latest investments in AI allow us to connect relevant business and operational signals to make decisions and take action faster.”

The US grocer even cut its annual identical sales target in September, citing slower consumer spending. Its decision echoed warnings from rival Walmart, raising concerns about the American consumer’s health as they choose to put value above all else amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

In an unprecedented development, retail sales plummeted in July for the first time in nine months, Reuters reported at the time. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers said its US Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 51.0 in August from July’s 55.2, ending two months of improvement. In comparison, economists polled by Reuters had higher expectations, forecasting an index of 54.5.

After Kroger’s most recent financial results were published in September, its chief executive further shed light on the grocer’s customers being “under pressure and that had affected the industry broadly.”

He further pointed out, “Reductions in SNAP benefits, higher fuel prices, and softer consumer confidence are all putting pressure on household budgets.”

The rising cost of living has become a crucial topic of contention since the conflict in West Asia broke out in late February. US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party continue to face intense pressure to bring prices down ahead of November’s midterm elections in the country. Numerous polls show a growing share of US adults are disappointed with the MAGA leader’s handling of the economy.

Previous layoffs and woes at Kroger

Based in Cincinnati, Kroger’s expansive operations spread across more than 2,700 stores under various brands, including Ralphs, King Soopers, Smith’s and Fred Meyer. According to a company filing, cited in a last year Bloomberg report, the grocery giant employed a total of 409,000 employees as of February 2025, with a majority working in stores,

Cost-cutting steps were well underway even before Greg Foran took charge of the company in February.

Last year, the Cincinnati-based company laid off nearly 1,000 corporate employees in a bid to simplify its business after its proposed acquisition of Albertsons Cos collapsed. US regulators blocked the deal on antitrust grounds and set off a major legal clash between the two chains.

Subsequently, then-interim CEO Ron Sargent told employees in a memo that structural changes to teams across the US would follow.

“These decisions are never easy, but we know thoughtful, yet difficult, choices are necessary to set our organisation up for continued success,” Sargent said in the memo, as quoted by Bloomberg. Even then, he noted that the company aimed to reinvest savings into other areas, prioritising lower prices, opening new locations and creating store-level jobs.

In June 2025, company executives also said that about 60 stores would be shut down over the next 18 months. Bloomberg additionally cited filings from August 2025 in Washington state showing that the grocer was cutting about 750 workers at four Fred Meyer locations in Seattle.