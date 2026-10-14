Around 76 million Americans receiving Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will see their monthly payments increase by 3.6% in 2027, the Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will raise the average monthly retirement benefit by about $75, from $2,088 to $2,163, marking a larger increase than the 2.8% adjustment in 2026.

Average retirement benefit to increase by $75

The adjustment, known as the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is intended to help beneficiaries keep pace with inflation. According to CNBC, the increase will add about $75 a month to the average retirement benefit, taking it from approximately $2,088 to $2,163.

The adjustment will take effect in January 2027 for about 72 million Social Security recipients. Nearly 7.3 million people receiving SSI benefits will get the increase from December 31, 2026. Some beneficiaries receive payments under both programmes.

Inflation drives annual adjustment

The Social Security Administration calculates the annual adjustment using changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The calculation compares the average index for July, August and September with the corresponding period a year earlier.

The CPI-W rose 3.9% in September and averaged about 3.6% over the third quarter, according to Reuters. Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation across a wider range of goods and services, increased 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Inflationary pressures have increased this year following disruptions in global energy markets after the United States and Israel attacked Iran. Crude oil prices have risen above $100 a barrel, while higher prices for refined petroleum products, including diesel, have added to cost pressures.

Advocates say increase may fall short

Regardless of the increase, advocates for older Americans have warned that the adjustment may not be enough to cover their rising expenses.

The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, said the 3.6% adjustment would provide an additional $75.15 a month on average. It is the largest increase since 2022.

“Seniors have spent years watching their expenses outpacing their benefits,” Shannon Benton, the league’s executive director, said, according to NBC News. “This provides a little breathing room but won’t undo the damage of what we’ve seen this decade.”

The league found in a survey that 89% of older Americans considered the 2.8% adjustment introduced in 2026 inadequate amid rising costs. About 44% of seniors rely entirely on Social Security for their income, the survey found.

Healthcare and housing costs remain a concern

Advocates have questioned whether the CPI-W accurately reflects the spending patterns of older Americans. Healthcare, prescription drugs, rent and home energy costs account for a significant share of many seniors’ expenses. These costs have historically risen faster than headline inflation.

Social Security’s annual benefit increases have been linked to changes in the cost of living since 1975. While the adjustment is designed to protect purchasing power, the programme is intended to provide a safety net rather than replace all pre-retirement income.

Financial planning experts recommend supplementing Social Security with retirement savings. CNBC noted that tax-advantaged accounts, including 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts, can help strengthen retirement finances. Annuities, which can provide guaranteed income through insurance contracts, are another option for retirees concerned about outliving their savings.

“They need Social Security benefits to cover the cost of living, and it’s just not happening,” Benton said, according to NBC News.