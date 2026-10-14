US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday announced the Donald Trump administration’s plan to use wartime authority to boost fuel production at a refinery in Texas. The move highlights the increasing pressure on President Trump and his second-term cabinet to bring down high energy prices as his Republican Party continues to face the brunt of the POTUS’ declining likeability among American adults over his handling of the economy.

“I am pleased to announce that the Trump administration, working with the refinery at Delek, has used the Defense Production Act and we’re going to expand the refinery right here in Tyler, Texas,” VP JD Vance said, addressing a Texas rally, on Tuesday.

“We want millions of gallons of commercial-grade and military-spec fuel to come out of this refinery, in addition to what it’s already producing.”

The Tyler, Texas refinery currently processes about 74,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported.

Which wartime law is Trump admin relying on?

According to the official US Congress website, the Defence Production Act (DPA) of 1950 “confers upon the President a broad set of authorities to influence domestic industry in the interest of national defense. The authorities can be used across the federal government to shape the domestic industrial base so that, when called upon, it is capable of providing essential materials and goods needed for the national defense.”

As of now, it remains unclear whether the decades-old law will be used to impact larger operations in the United States, beyond the Texas refinery.

Trump’s Democratic predecessor, former President Joe Biden also heavily relied on DPA in 2022, invoking it on multiple occasions to boost production of goods used to make solar panel, among other things. While environmental activists and a certain group of lawmakers lauded the move for its attempt to address climate change, it was severely panned by Republicans. The far-right accused the ex-president of misusing the law, which was originally passed in response to the Korean War

Where do gas prices stand now?

According to AAA, gas and diesel prices averaged about $4.34 and $6.28, respectively, on Tuesday (US time). The price tracker notes that diesel’s highest average price, $6.5276, was recorded on September 22, 2026.

Gasoline and diesel prices are still significantly high even after Trump’s recent announcement of a diesel deal with Russia. The POTUS is facing intensified backlash for striking the deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin amid the country’s ongoing war on Ukraine.

In the meantime, back-to-back attacks, tied to multiple global conflicts, have targeted energy infrastructure in West Asia, while Ukraine’s retaliatory offensive has taken aim at Russian refineries.

Analysts and oil giant executives have already expressed their skepticism about the possibility of the US-Russia diesel deal bringing down fuel prices.

“Refineries that are currently in operation are already making as much diesel as they possibly can,” Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told The Hill. “There’s very little that the administration can do today to get more diesel fuel out of the refineries that are already in operation.”

“Your choice is: you can send more money to the refineries that are in operation so they can make investments to produce more diesel months and years down the road, or you can see if there’s an opportunity to restart some of the refineries that have been recently shut down, or you can build new refineries,” Lipow continued.

Similarly, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, told CNBC, “The volumes really are going to do very little over the medium to longer term.”

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Additionally, a CNBC report published this week indicated that the amount Moscow will supposedly send to the US is significantly smaller than US and global demand.

In his Truth Social post on Friday, President Trump said Moscow will supply 300,000 metric tonnes immediately to the global market. One metric tonne of diesel is about 7.45 barrels, according to S&P Global Platts.

The potential initial Russian export of 2.24 million barrels, or 74,500 barrels per day if spread out over an entire month, accounts for just about 2% of total US demand. According to the Energy Information Administration, the United States’ need for diesel stood at 3.65 million barrels per day during the week ending on October 2. On top of that, the Russian export figure is even far less than 1% of the more than 28 million barrels per day consumed by the world, according to the International Energy Agency.