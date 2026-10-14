India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports saw a change in the list of top suppliers in September, with Oman and Nigeria moving ahead of the US, reported The Indian Express. The US had been India’s biggest LNG supplier in recent months after the West Asia conflict disrupted supplies from the Gulf. However, growing demand from Europe for American gas cargoes has increased competition for supplies.

Despite the disruption caused by the Strait of Hormuz crisis, India continued to import more LNG than a year ago. The country turned to a wider pool of suppliers to meet its gas needs, even as prices remained high and other major Asian buyers cut back on imports.

Indian buyers have been competing aggressively for LNG cargoes in the spot market, where prices are generally higher than those under long-term supply contracts.

With supplies through the Strait of Hormuz facing continued disruption, India has been looking for cargoes from sources that do not depend on the critical waterway. The government and importers have been placing greater importance on securing supplies, even at higher prices, to meet demand from key industries.

Oman and Nigeria overtake US as top LNG suppliers

According to tanker-tracking data, Oman was India’s biggest LNG supplier in September, followed by Nigeria and the US. In August, the US held the top position, with Nigeria, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following it.

Data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler showed that India’s LNG imports from the US fell 60.7% month-on-month to 0.34 million tonnes in September. Imports from Oman rose 11.6% to 0.59 million tonnes.

Nigeria’s shipments to India fell 35.1% from August to 0.35 million tonnes. In contrast, imports from the UAE increased 27.3% to 0.31 million tonnes.

Shipments from the UAE rose on a monthly basis, while imports from Qatar also increased. Before the West Asia conflict, Qatar was India’s largest LNG supplier. The UAE and the US regularly competed for the second and third positions.

India’s LNG imports from Qatar rose 6.7% month-on-month to 0.1 million tonnes in September. However, volumes were still 88.5% lower than a year earlier.

India imported 2.24 million tonnes of LNG in September, down 12.7% from August. The month-on-month decline was largely due to seasonal changes in demand. However, imports were 7% higher than in September last year.

UAE sends more cargoes despite Strait of Hormuz risks

Industry insiders and experts cited by The Indian Express said the UAE has managed to export sizeable LNG cargoes despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to them, some tankers have switched off their transponders to avoid detection. Exporters have also used windows of opportunity based on assessments of maritime security risks in the region. Qatar has also shipped some cargoes using similar methods. However, the UAE has been more aggressive in sending shipments through the risky waters.

India relies on imported LNG to meet about half of its natural gas requirements. Around 60% of these imports came through the Strait of Hormuz, mainly from Qatar and, to a smaller extent, the UAE.

Both countries are among the world’s major LNG exporters. Oman, however, has an important advantage for India: its LNG exports do not depend on the Strait of Hormuz.

US remains India’s biggest LNG supplier over five months

Although India’s LNG imports fell in March and April, the first two months of the West Asia war, shipments have since remained higher than a year earlier. Between May and September, India imported 11.87 million tonnes of LNG, up 17.8% from the same period last year, according to Kpler data.

The US remained India’s largest LNG supplier during these five months, accounting for 3.41 million tonnes, or 28.7% of total imports. Shipments from the US were almost 175% higher than in the year-ago period.

However, the growing demand for gas in Europe has changed global trade flows over the past couple of months. European importers have stepped up purchases ahead of winter, drawing a large number of American LNG cargoes towards the region and increasing competition for supplies.

Oman supplied 2.33 million tonnes of LNG to India between May and September, an increase of nearly 419% from the same period last year. It accounted for almost a fifth of India’s total LNG imports during the period.

Imports from Nigeria stood at 2.20 million tonnes, up nearly 169% year-on-year. Nigeria accounted for 18.5% of India’s LNG import basket over the five months.

The UAE supplied 1.11 million tonnes of LNG during the period, down 10.1% from a year earlier. Its share of India’s total imports stood at 9.3%.

ALSO READ Why Pacific Ocean has seen more storms than Atlantic in 2026 hurricane season

Qatar’s shipments recorded the steepest decline among these major suppliers. Imports from the country fell 90.2% year-on-year to 0.41 million tonnes between May and September, leaving Qatar with a share of just 3.4%.

High prices could push some industries towards other fuels

Demand from sectors such as city gas distribution and fertilisers has remained strong, as these industries have limited room to cut gas consumption. Their requirements have helped keep India’s LNG imports high despite the rise in prices.

The power and ceramics sectors have also added to demand for LNG because of weather conditions and wider fuel supply constraints.

However, continued restrictions on supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are likely to keep LNG prices high. If prices remain elevated, some industries that are more sensitive to fuel costs may switch to alternative fuels.

For India, the challenge will be to secure enough gas to meet demand while managing the higher cost of imports and the risks linked to supply routes through West Asia.