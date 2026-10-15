US bond yields swung sharply on Wednesday as higher-than-expected inflation data pushed rates up in the morning, before a selloff in technology stocks sent investors towards safer assets. The US dollar also strengthened, reaching an 18-month high as markets raised their bets on a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, which had climbed above 5.32% on Wednesday, later fell to 5.189%, ending lower on the day. The sharp reversal came as investors weighed the impact of persistent inflation against growing pressure on technology stocks, particularly companies that have taken on heavy debt to fund their artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.94%, its highest level since September 29, while the 30-year yield gained five basis points to reach 5.61% at its peak. However, the rise in yields did not last through the session. As US stocks fell, investors moved towards the relative safety of government bonds, pushing yields lower.

ALSO READ SEBI plans big reset of SME IPO rules

Nasdaq falls 1.9% as chip stocks come under pressure

US stocks fell as investors reacted to the inflation report and concerns about higher interest rates. The Nasdaq Composite took the biggest hit, dropping 1.9%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.1%. It was the S&P 500’s first decline of at least 1% in more than 50 trading days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%.

Technology stocks led the losses, with chipmakers among the worst hit. The PHLX Semiconductor Index fell 4.3%, while Oracle, Marvell, CoreWeave and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recorded even steeper declines, the WSJ reported.

Companies with heavy debt exposure in the AI sector faced particular pressure. Investors fear that a further rise in interest rates could increase their borrowing costs and hurt their businesses more than companies with lower debt.

September inflation rises to 3.7%, raising pressure on Fed

Concerns about interest rates grew after the US Labor Department reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.7% in September from a year earlier, up from 3.4% in August. Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, also came in higher than expected, at 2.6%.

The figures suggest that inflationary pressures remain strong even as the Federal Reserve seeks to bring inflation back to its 2% target. The latest data could put further pressure on the central bank to consider raising interest rates again to control price increases.

Banks also faced pressure from concerns about higher rates. Bank of America shares fell 4.8% after its profit missed expectations, even after excluding a $1.2 billion fine related to a Treasury matter.

US dollar hits 18-month high as rate hike bets increase

The US dollar strengthened after the inflation report pushed bond yields higher and increased expectations of tighter monetary policy.

The ICE US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.7% to 102.909, its highest level in 18 months, WSJ reported.

The British pound fell to around $1.3200, its lowest level since late November 2025, according to FXStreet.

The latest inflation figures have led investors to reassess the Federal Reserve’s next move. With inflation moving further away from the central bank’s 2% target, markets have increased their expectations of an interest rate hike this month.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a rate hike in two weeks rose to 43% on Wednesday, up from 22% on Tuesday.