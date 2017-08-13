Failure in Afghanistan will invite terror attacks on our homelands, says John Nicholson

As United States President Donald Trump is set to unveil its new military policy in Afghanistan, Nicholson said that they should and will defeat the insurgents to safeguard their own homeland. (Reuters)

General John Nicholson, commander-in-chief of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said that it is imperative for NATO to win the war against the insurgents in Afghanistan because failure in Afghanistan will embolden extremist groups in the West. “Failure will embolden terrorists and jihadists globally to include those already inside our own countries. That is why we are here and that is why we must win,” said Nicholson.

“If we fail in Afghanistan, we will invite terror attacks on our homelands. Failure with unleash millions of migrants out of this region and the rest of the world,” Nicholson said on Saturday at a gathering in Kabul held to mark the sacrifices of by Afghan and foreign soldiers.

The sacrifices of the Afghan and foreign soldiers who have injured in the war against insurgents were appreciated by NATO chief in Kabul.

“The country has a right to rely on us and you, if we sacrifice our lives for the country, that is still not enough,” Nasir Ahmad, a former Afghan National Army officer said.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani also admired the bravery of the Afghan forces in defending their homeland. “I thank our new generation, for their bravery and sacrifices they make in the Afghanistan’s defense and security forces,” said Ghani. The United States President recently said he had inherited a mess in Afghanistan and that announcing his strategy on Afghanistan’s war is a big decision for him.

Since they launched their spring offensive in late April, Taliban fighters have been mounting deadly assaults on the Afghan army and police outposts in Helmand. There are currently 8,400 American troops in Afghanistan and another 5,000 from NATO allies.