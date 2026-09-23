A big day is coming for the NSE. Shares of India’s largest exchange are set to list on the BSE on September 24. The Rs 22,561.57 crore issue is the second-largest public offering in India so far, after Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870 crore issue in 2024.
|NSE IPO
|Key details
|IPO bidding date
|September 17-21
|Issue price
|Rs 1,785 per share
|Subscription
|5.71x
|Listing date
|September 24
The allotment of NSE shares was finalised on September 22, bringing the much-awaited listing one step closer.
The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,785 per share. The IPO was launched through the book-building process, with Kotak Mahindra Capital acting as the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime as the registrar to the issue. The issue was entirely an OFS.
During the three-day bidding period from September 17 to September 21, the NSE IPO was subscribed 5.71 times.
NSE IPO Listing Live: Rs 22,561 crore issue heads for BSE debut; check GMP and expected price
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was set up in 1992 and has grown into the country’s largest stock exchange. In simple terms, it provides a platform where investors and traders can buy and sell financial products. It also offers services that support transactions after a trade is made, including clearing and settlement.
NSE’s operations cover several parts of the financial market. These include shares, equity and currency derivatives, commodities, debt securities and mutual funds. The exchange also provides market data and index services, along with listing and other market-related services.