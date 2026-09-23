A big day is coming for the NSE. Shares of India’s largest exchange are set to list on the BSE on September 24. The Rs 22,561.57 crore issue is the second-largest public offering in India so far, after Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870 crore issue in 2024.

NSE IPO Key details IPO bidding date September 17-21 Issue price Rs 1,785 per share Subscription 5.71x Listing date September 24

The allotment of NSE shares was finalised on September 22, bringing the much-awaited listing one step closer.

The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,785 per share. The IPO was launched through the book-building process, with Kotak Mahindra Capital acting as the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime as the registrar to the issue. The issue was entirely an OFS.

During the three-day bidding period from September 17 to September 21, the NSE IPO was subscribed 5.71 times.

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NSE IPO Listing Live: Rs 22,561 crore issue heads for BSE debut; check GMP and expected price