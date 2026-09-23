India’s growing billionaire population brings names like Adani, Ambani and Mittal to mind. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 gives us a picture of another group of wealthy Indians. These are Indian-origin entrepreneurs and executives who built their fortunes in technology, many of them outside India.

The Hurun list includes people who were born or raised in India, regardless of where they live today. As a result, the list also includes a large number of members of the Indian diaspora. This year, 156 people on the list live outside India, up from 101 last year. Many of them built their wealth in areas such as cloud computing, semiconductors, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Here are 10 Indian-origin names from the technology sector featured on the list.

The Silicon Valley veterans

Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler: Jay Chaudhry ranks third among Indian professional managers and sixth among non-resident Indians, with wealth of INR 99,800 crore. He founded cybersecurity company Zscaler after starting and selling several other companies.

Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures: Vinod Khosla co-founded Sun Microsystems in the 1980s before moving into venture capital. He later founded Khosla Ventures and became a prominent investor in Silicon Valley. Khosla has wealth of INR 1.16 lakh crore and ranks third among non-resident Indians. He also moved up 165 places this year, entering the top 20 of the overall Hurun list.

Entrepreneurs who built global businesses

Jayshree Ullal, Arista Networks: Jayshree Ullal ranks first among Indian professional managers, with wealth of INR 77,400 crore. She also ranks first among self-made women entrepreneurs on the list. As the chief executive of Arista Networks, Ullal leads a company that provides networking products and services for cloud computing and large data centres. Her wealth is more than five times that of the next person in the professional manager category.

Radha Vembu, Zoho: Radha Vembu has wealth of INR 47,400 crore and ranks third among self-made women on the list. Vembu is associated with Zoho, the enterprise software company founded by her brother Sridhar Vembu. The company has grown into a global software business without raising outside venture capital, making its growth different from many other technology companies.

Indian-Origin executives leading global technology companies

Sundar Pichai, Google: Sundar Pichai remains one of the most recognised Indian-origin technology executives in the world. He ranks second among professional managers, with wealth of INR 14,500 crore. Much of his wealth comes from his position as chief executive of Google and its parent company Alphabet.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft: Satya Nadella ranks fifth among professional managers, with wealth of INR 10,600 crore. He became Microsoft’s chief executive in 2014 and has overseen the company’s focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. His wealth has grown alongside his career at one of the world’s largest technology companies.

Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks: Nikesh Arora ranks third among professional managers, with wealth of INR 13,700 crore. Arora previously held senior positions at Google and SoftBank before becoming chief executive of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks. His career is another example of Indian-origin executives holding senior positions at major US technology companies.

The rise of AI and Semiconductors

Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity: At 32, Aravind Srinivas is one of the youngest people on this list. He has wealth of INR 28,500 crore. Srinivas is the co-founder and chief executive of AI search company Perplexity. Artificial intelligence has been included as a separate sector in the Hurun rankings for the first time this year. The 2026 list has 19 AI entrants with combined wealth of INR 3.07 lakh crore.

Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra, Astera Labs: Jitendra Mohan and Sanjay Gajendra are among the new names on this year’s list. They have wealth of INR 28,800 crore and INR 27,600 crore respectively. Both are based in Santa Clara and are associated with Astera Labs, which develops connectivity solutions and chips used in AI data centres. Their businesses are part of the growing technology infrastructure needed to support artificial intelligence.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron Technology: Sanjay Mehrotra ranks fourth among professional managers, with wealth of INR 11,900 crore. His wealth increased by 344 percent this year, one of the largest increases on the list. As chief executive of Micron Technology, Mehrotra leads one of the world’s major memory chip companies. The semiconductor industry has gained greater importance as demand for AI computing continues to increase.

Where Indian-Origin tech wealth is growing

These names show the areas where Indian-origin wealth in technology is being created today. Cybersecurity, cloud computing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence feature prominently. This is different from the earlier generation of Indian technology wealth, which was closely linked to software services.

Thirteen of the 19 people who entered the AI category this year live outside India. Hurun India founder Anas Rahman Junaid said this shows where many Indian technology professionals are building companies and careers. The data also shows the growing role of technology in India’s wealth creation. Software and Services ranks third among industries by total wealth, at INR 15.10 lakh crore.

Semiconductors have fewer people on the list, but the sector has contributed several new names this year. The 19 new AI entrants had average wealth of around INR 12,100 crore each. That is almost five times the average wealth of a new entrant in Industrial Products, which has the largest number of people on the list.

India continues to produce technology wealth as well. Software and cloud companies in India remain represented on the list, while Bengaluru continues to add new wealthy individuals. Bengaluru added 14 new names this year, the largest increase among Indian cities. The 10 names above show that Indian-origin technology wealth is now being created across several parts of the global technology industry. Major US technology companies, cybersecurity firms, AI startups, cloud businesses and semiconductor companies all feature in the list.