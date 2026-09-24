The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has revived its proposed study on pharma and medical device logistics through a revised tender to assess gaps in existing infrastructure, supply chains and regulations. The new request for proposal (RfP) gives the consultant more flexibility to determine priority areas and asks it to assess logistics capacity needs over the next 10 years.

A key change in the latest RfP is that the government has not prescribed a fixed set of products or problem areas. “There are no pre-defined non-negotiable focus areas. The consultant is expected to identify priority areas based on analysis,” the document stated.

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The selected consultant will map the logistics chain in detail, covering logistics costs, transit times and variations in lead times. It will assess transport and storage infrastructure, cold chain facilities, customs processes and multi-modal connectivity to determine where gaps are adding to costs or affecting the timely movement of products.

The RfP covers the entire pharma and medical device value chains – from raw material sourcing to last-mile delivery – across both domestic and export markets. It also includes APIs and diagnostics, with the consultant required to examine the challenges involved in their movement, storage and distribution.

Experts said the approach could go beyond a conventional logistics survey. Instead of simply mapping existing infrastructure, it could help the government decide where investment and policy changes are needed. For drugmakers and MedTech companies, the resulting plan could help address gaps in cold-chain facilities and reduce delays in moving products to domestic and export markets.

“If implemented, the plan could give the government a clearer basis for deciding where logistics investments are needed. It could also help set practical targets for reducing delays in the movement of pharma and medical device products,” said official of a pharma association.

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Further, the revised RfP asks the consultant to develop data-backed proposals for logistics infrastructure and assess where investment may be needed. The proposals will then have to be validated by the DoP. The RfP also calls for the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to improve logistics and tracking.

“The study could also guide future investments in facilities such as cold chains and logistics parks, based on actual industry demand and location needs,” the official said.

As per the document, the DoP will select one consultant, though the selected bidder can be a consortium or joint venture of up to three entities, with the lead bidder retaining at least 50% decision-making power. The consultant will have six months to complete the study.