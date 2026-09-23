US President Donald Trump disclosed 1,156 securities transactions made on his behalf in July 2026, including sales of Amazon and Microsoft shares worth between $5 million and $25 million each, according to his latest filing with the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE).

The 37-page disclosure, made public on September 22, records purchases and sales across individual companies, exchange-traded funds and other securities. Quiver Quantitative, which reviewed the filing, counted 1,156 transactions, most of them carried out in July.

The filing does not provide the exact value of each trade. US financial-disclosure rules require many transactions to be reported within value ranges. A separate analysis estimated that the July transactions had a combined value of roughly $79 million to $270 million, while CNBC calculated minimum purchases of $43.6 million and minimum sales of $35.6 million.

Amazon, Microsoft among biggest sales

The biggest disclosed sales included Amazon and Microsoft shares. On July 20, Trump’s portfolio sold between $5 million and $25 million of Amazon shares and a similar amount of Microsoft shares. It also sold between $1 million and $5 million of Oracle shares that day.

The portfolio subsequently bought smaller amounts of both Amazon and Microsoft. On July 23, it purchased between $100,001 and $250,000 of Microsoft shares and between $1,001 and $15,000 of Amazon shares.

The filing does not explain the investment strategy behind these transactions.

Nvidia, Intuit and Marvell among purchases

The July disclosure also shows that the portfolio continued to buy technology stocks despite the large Amazon and Microsoft sales.

It recorded purchases of between $1 million and $5 million each in Intuit and Marvell Technology. Nvidia, CrowdStrike and Datadog each appeared in the $500,001-$1 million purchase range, according to Quiver’s review.

The portfolio also bought between $1 million and $5 million of an iShares Russell 1000 ETF, which provides exposure to a broad group of large US companies.

Trump portfolio also traded SpaceX

The disclosure included transactions involving SpaceX, the company controlled by Elon Musk and a major US government contractor.

Trump’s portfolio bought between $15,001 and $50,000 of SpaceX shares on July 10 and sold between $1,001 and $15,000 on July 17.

The filing records the transactions but does not state why the shares were bought or sold.

Why are more than 1,000 trades disclosed?

The large number of transactions shows how presidential financial disclosures report investment activity.

The OGE requires covered federal officials to disclose certain purchases and sales of securities above the applicable reporting threshold. The latest filing therefore records individual transactions rather than providing only a snapshot of Trump’s holdings.

Importantly, the filing does not mean Trump personally placed all 1,156 trades. The White House has said Trump’s investments are managed by outside financial institutions and that neither Trump nor his family can direct or influence individual investment decisions.

What does the filing actually tell us?

The disclosure shows a portfolio with investments across technology, consumer companies, defence-related businesses, ETFs and other assets. Technology stocks feature prominently, with Amazon and Microsoft among the largest disclosed sales and Nvidia, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Intuit and Marvell among the purchases.

However, the filing cannot establish Trump’s exact profit or loss from the July activity because individual transactions are reported in value ranges rather than exact amounts. It also does not explain the reasoning behind individual trades.

The disclosure itself does not make any finding of wrongdoing or say that any particular transaction violated federal law.