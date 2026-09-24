Two key National Highway stretches in Rajasthan are set for a four-lane upgrade, covering the Sadhuwali-Banwala section of NH-954 and the Banwala-Hanumangarh section of NH-54. The project includes paved shoulders and is aimed at improving traffic movement along the corridor.

In August 2026, the Centre approved the project at a cost of Rs 2,386 crore. The widening work is expected to ease congestion in populated areas, reduce travel time and improve road safety on these highway stretches.

Rs 882 crore tender for 68-km highway upgrade

The projects recently gained pace, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inviting bids for the four-laning work at an estimated cost of Rs 882.52 crore.

The 68.14-km project covers the 42.9-km Sadhuwali-Banwala section of NH-954 and the 25.24-km Banwala-Hanumangarh section of NH-54. Together, the two stretches will create a four-lane road link between Sadhuwali and Hanumangarh, with paved shoulders planned along the upgraded highway.

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Four-laning to ease congestion, improve road safety

The four-laning of these highway stretches is expected to increase the road capacity on the corridor and help ease traffic movement, particularly through populated stretches. The wider carriageway will provide more space for vehicles travelling between the two districts.

The project is also aimed at reducing travel time and improving road safety. The addition of paved shoulders will provide extra paved space alongside the main carriageway, forming part of the planned highway upgrade.

Better connectivity between Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh

The upgraded corridor will strengthen the road connection between Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, making the route more suitable for growing traffic demand in the region. It will also improve access to settlements and areas located along the highway.

The route is important for movement across northern Rajasthan, with the corridor providing access towards Hanumangarh and other locations in the region.

The wider highway is expected to support smoother movement of both local and longer-distance traffic.