L&T Technology Services has fixed is all set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY27. The company’s board may also consider an interim dividend for the period ending September 30, 2026, it added.

When is the meeting?

L&T Technology will hold its board meeting to announce its consider and approve its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on October 19.

The conglomerate’s subsidiary will also consider the proposal to approve an interim dividend for Q2 FY27. The dividend amount has not been disclosed yet.

For FY26, L&T Technology Services had paid a total of Rs 58 per share in dividends.

L&T Technology Services annoounces partnership with Cognite

The L&T group company on Thursday announced its partnership with software firm Cognite to develop and deliver industrial, AI and data for various enterprises. Under the partnership, LTTS has established dedicated Cognite Center of Excellence.

Additionally, the company is also co-developing industry specific solutions for customefrs across Oil & Gas, Chemicals, LNG, CPG/FMCG, Mining, and Industrial Manufacturing sectors globally.

“ Our partnership with Cognite strengthens LTTS’ ability to deliver Engineering Intelligence by combining deep engineering expertise with AInative industrial experiences. We are excited about the potential for joint value creation by integrating Cognite’s capabilities with LTTS’ EIOne, enabling us to co-create solutions that address complex industrial challenges and accelerate the journey from AI pilots to production,” Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services and Member of Nasscom Executive Council in a press release.

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L&T Technology Services share price

L&T Tech’s share price ended Thursday’s trade flat on NSE at Rs 3,209.10. Over the past one month its stock has declined by more than 10%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of nearly 2%.