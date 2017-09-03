  3. New Bharti Airtel offer launched to counter Reliance Jio; From Rs 8 to Rs 399 packs, all you need to know

India's biggest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel has announced several new recharge packs for its prepaid customers ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 399. Telecom operators, including Airtel, have been introducing plans aggressively to counter Reliance Jio which has amassed over 12 crore customers in a short period of time.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2017 8:48 PM
New Bharti Airtel offer launched to counter Reliance Jio. (Reuters).
India’s biggest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel has announced several new recharge packs for its prepaid customers ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 399. Telecom operators, including Airtel, have been introducing plans aggressively to counter Reliance Jio which has amassed over 12 crore customers in a short period of time. Jio brought a revolution in the Indian telecom market through its freebies which include ultra-low cost data and free voice calls. Interestingly, the launch of Jio Phone, a 4G feature phone, could lead to a further price war and may prompt other operators to come up with low-cost handsets. Airtel’s profit and margins took a hit in recent quarters after Jio started its service in last September. In the FYQ1 2017, Airtel reported 75 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 367 crore compared to Rs 1,462 crore in the year-ago quarter, reported NDTV. The report added analysts saying that this competitive environment is likely to persist in the telecom industry in the future as the new entrant Jio is likely to maintain aggressive pricing to gain market share.

Here are the new plans launched by Airtel:

Rs 8 plan: Local+STD mobile calls 30 paise/minute for 56 days.

Rs 40 plan: Rs. 35 talk time with unlimited validity.

Rs 60 plan: Rs. 58 talk time with unlimited validity.

Rs 5 plan: 4GB 3G/4G data for 7 days. Offer valid only after 4G SIM upgradation and for one-time recharge only.

Rs 349 plan offer: 10% cashback on recharge of Rs 349 by opening Airtel Payments Bank account.

Rs 199 plan: Unlimited local mobile calls plus 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

Rs 399 plan: The plan offers 1 GB data per day at 4G speed along with unlimited local and STD calls. The plan is to counter the Jio’s Rs 399 plan which also offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day for 84 days. Notably, before recharge customers need to check with the customer care, whether the plan is available or not.

Rs 349 plan: Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls plus 28 GB data (1GB/day) for 28 days under this plan.

Rs 149 plan: This plan of Airtel offers unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls plus 2GB data at 4G speed with 28 days validity.

  1. A
    Ashok nama
    Sep 5, 2017 at 10:21 am
    Gavn me network kam hi nhi karta call hi nhi ho pata hai net to door ki bat hai
    Reply
    1. V
      Venkatesh pai
      Sep 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm
      Airtel r u total good but in village u should improve ur network I have complete to customer center provide good network in our village but don't improve there network I hope u should grow ur network very soon and i also say that in India airtel Wil bet jio because airtel has Marged with telenor company
      Reply
      1. A
        Anand Kumar
        Sep 4, 2017 at 11:56 am
        Not to counter jio but to cheat loyal customers and fleece some more money out of them until they switch to jio.
        Reply
        1. J
          Jai
          Sep 4, 2017 at 10:17 am
          These plans don't hold a candle to Jio plans.
          Reply
          1. S
            Sachin
            Sep 4, 2017 at 8:44 am
            That's Wonderful
            Reply
            1. S
              Sandeep Kumar
              Sep 4, 2017 at 7:49 am
              Sep 4, 2017 at 2:07 am I have been complaining to Airtel of poor network coverage since July'2017 but till date no work has been done. I just get a response that tower upgradation is planned and soon the problem will be resolved and the complaints are closed. I have complained also to the Applette officers too but apart of giving 48hrs resolution time don't do anything. Looks like time to switch to other operator as I get only 1 bar as signal strength at My place in aligarh. Forget about the data I can't even make or receive call at my place.
              Reply
              1. A
                Alok Kumar
                Sep 4, 2017 at 7:18 am
                Airtel plans don't match, missing sms when compared to jio. I on one and it hurts, will move to ji if issue not fixed.
                Reply
                1. F
                  Fakhruddin
                  Sep 4, 2017 at 6:59 am
                  Worst experience ever with Airtel 399 plan. Internet just does not connect. Airtel is cheating its customers as even after it connects the speed offered is 2G (Jio 2G is faster than Airtel claimed 4G) and not 4G, as promised by Airtel. Jio wins hands down!
                  Reply
                  1. A
                    Amarjeet singh
                    Sep 4, 2017 at 6:38 am
                    But the problam is continue.Request to company upgraide the tower in my area in 4g make the signal streanth good.
                    Reply
                    1. A
                      Amarjeet singh
                      Sep 4, 2017 at 6:33 am
                      Airtel had good network in my area.but when other companies prvoide the 4g network the airtel give us a poor network in our area..i have been complainig the airtel for poor networking since last year...
                      Reply
                      1. P
                        Prabhakar reddy
                        Sep 4, 2017 at 5:16 am
                        What about call rates when there is circle change
                        Reply
                        1. C
                          Cajetan Franco
                          Sep 4, 2017 at 2:07 am
                          I have been complaining to Airtel of poor network coverage since January'2017 but till date no work has been done. I just get a response that tower upgradation is planned and soon the problem will be resolved and the complaints are closed. I have complained also to the Applette officers too but apart of giving 48hrs resolution time don't do anything. Looks like time to switch to other operator as I get only 1 bar as signal strength at My place in Goa. Forget about the data I can't even make or receive call at my place.
                          Reply
                          1. 9
                            954
                            Sep 4, 2017 at 1:23 am
                            Jio will win the internet race huntwe
                            Reply
                            1. 9
                              954
                              Sep 4, 2017 at 1:25 am
                              huntwe is best for internet hacks
                              Reply
                            2. H
                              Himangshu Deka
                              Sep 3, 2017 at 11:01 pm
                              My name is Mr Himangshu Deka Vill.- Gomura P.o- Sarthebari Dist - Barpeta( Assam) Pin No- 781307 My Mobile No- 9854871748
                              Reply
                              1. S
                                Shankar Shankar
                                Sep 3, 2017 at 10:49 pm
                                None of the plans are customer needed. Firstly 28 days validity should be abolished. Nowhere in the world we have heard that a month means 28 days. It is nothing but squeezing customers bby charging 13 months amount by offering 12 month's service. Any validity should be 28,29,30 or 31 days depending on the number of days in that particular month. Secondly, minimum requirement of any customer is 1GB Data, unlimited Local and STD calls with minimum 150-200 SMS per day irrespective of holidays and Sundays. If any Telecom operator wants to compete and survive, the above are the minimum requirements they have to provide Rs 10 or less per day. Else, Customers goes on hopping from one operator to another frequently.
                                Reply
                                1. G
                                  Girish
                                  Sep 3, 2017 at 9:49 pm
                                  Why do you publish such things? I don't see any of these offers except the Rs 399 for 70 days 1GB per day. We have 4airtel Sims in our home. Airtel is fraudtel. It's Rs. 39 for making 30ps/min rate cutter.
                                  Reply
                                  1. P
                                    piku
                                    Sep 3, 2017 at 9:11 pm
                                    Airtel should first upgrade all towers with 4g network, then you will success..Your compe or Jio have all 4g towers network.
                                    Reply
                                    1. N
                                      Nagendra
                                      Sep 4, 2017 at 12:18 am
                                      We r Frm ringus Sikar distt of RAJASTHAN... We had the problem of network.... If the mobile companies r giving free.... We r not getting anything... Bcoz we r not getting signal...... Network
                                      Reply
