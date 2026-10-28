India’s economic momentum looks increasingly fragile as employment indicators weaken amid mounting external headwinds. As the government acknowledged last year, employment drives consumption and sustained growth. But jobs must pay adequately, with wages rising faster than inflation. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) places overall unemployment near 5%, broadly unchanged over several quarters. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which uses a different methodology, has generally reported rates 2-3 percentage points higher. More troubling than this divergence is the movement beneath CMIE’s headline numbers. Its unemployment rate fell from 7.3% in January to 3.99% in September, even as the labour force, employment, and participation declined. This suggests discouraged workers may be withdrawing from the job market. The PLFS puts unemployment among 15-29-year-olds at 15-16%, substantially above the overall rate. Marginal gains in participation and worker-population ratios provide little reassurance. October’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed hiring slowing to its weakest pace of 2026, with services employment stagnating after nine months of expansion. Firms apparently saw little need to add staff, suggesting business resilience is not translating into jobs across sectors and regions.

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Official employment statistics also conceal considerable distress employment: subsistence self-employment, casual work, and disguised agricultural labour. Millions may be finding work, but the aspirations of the 7-8 million people entering the labour market annually remain largely unmet. Some simply stop searching, distorting the headline unemployment rate. Greater capital intensity, stagnant real wages, and reverse migration to villages underscore concerns about jobless growth. Urban labour markets face particularly acute structural pressures. The informal sector still accounts for over 85% of employment, generally without meaningful social protection. Better-paid opportunities are concentrated in information technology and finance, while much of the growth elsewhere in services involves delivery, retail assistance, and local transport. Services employ roughly 190 million people, compared with just 27 million in organised manufacturing.

Contract employment offers industry necessary flexibility, but contract workers now make up 42% of organised manufacturing employment. The rapidly expanding gig workforce, projected to grow from 10 million in 2024-25 to 23.5 million by 2029-30, offers earning opportunities without necessarily providing stable, skilled careers. Meanwhile, the mismatch between workers’ capabilities and employers’ requirements is widening. Artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies, and green industries are transforming demand for skills, yet training has not kept pace. The government has introduced the PM Internship Scheme, Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, and upgrades to industrial training institutes. Results, however, have been modest, reflecting resource constraints, design weaknesses, and limited industry participation. Coordination between employers and training providers is essential for results. These programmes need stronger employer partnerships, measurable placement outcomes, and sustained follow-through.

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The coming Union Budget should prioritise the creation of millions of adequately paid jobs while preserving incentives for investment and entrepreneurship. An economy with India’s low per capita income cannot depend on a narrow pool of high-paying positions in AI, product design, and finance. It needs technology-enabled blue-collar work alongside productive employment in traditional manufacturing and services. Policy must encourage labour-intensive investment, improve vocational training, and help smaller enterprises expand without excessive compliance burdens. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s observation that the next phase of consumption growth depends heavily on wage growth is timely. Stronger real wages would support household spending, reinforce business confidence, and make expansion more durable. Without broad-based gains in job quality and earnings, headline growth risks losing its momentum.