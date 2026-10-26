It is that time of the year again! Each of the five teams decide which players they want in their side in order to give themselves the best chance at winning the championships next year when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction gets underway in Kochi on October 28.

A total of 146 players will go under the hammer, competing for 27 slots in the first bidding war after last year’s maiden mega-auction.

Is there a format for the WPL 2027 Auction?

Yes, there is a format. The tournament will begin with capped players up for grabs: batters first, followed by all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, and spinners.

Once the accelerated auction is over and if there are teams with slots still left, they will be asked to submit the names of players they would be interested in bidding for and those players would be recalled for auction.

What is the team budget for WPL 2027 Auction?

If anyone’s tuning into auction mode after last year, the budget remains the same with the the overall team purse capped at Rs 15 crore. However, each team’s budget is different depending on the number of players they have retained and how many they have released.

However, it is also pertinent to note that the team with fewer releases also points to greater stability in the group. Teams that have opted for a complete overhaul are usually the ones that haven’t had the best of seasons on the park.

Which team has the biggest budget?

UP Warriorz go into the auction with the highest budget. They have eight of the 27 slots available and can pick a maximum of five Indian and three overseas players to fill them. They can spend a max of Rs 3.75 crore. Gujarat Giants have a purse of Rs 1.25 crore, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 1.15 crore at their disposal while Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have Rs 1.10 and 90 lakh with them respectively.

Drop the one player your team must sign with this purse 👇



Catch the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 LIVE on October 28 in Kochi at 5:30 PM 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kmIsEasu2i — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 22, 2026

Why is UP Warriorz letting go of 8 players?

Easy guess. They did not have the best of seasons last year, finishing last on the table in 2026. UP Warriorz have failed to make it to the final in four attempts and even after naming a new captain and a coach in Meg Lanning and Abhishek Nayar, they failed to get the desired results in 2026. This prompted them to go for another big reshuffle ahead of the 2027 season.

Why did UP Warriorz release Shweta Sehrawat?

UP Warriorz had retained only one player ahead of the competition’s first ever mega auction—Shweta Sehrawat—only to release her after one season. Having said that her performance wasn’t up to the mark either with 46 runs in six innings at a strike rate of below 100.

Another reason for her release is that Pratika Rawal is fit and should be playing all matches for UP Warriorz and given that both players have similar roles, the management might have felt the need to release one of the two. It could also be an attempt to get back Shweta at a better price as releasing her frees up 50 lakh. She is listed at a base price of 10 lakh.

ALSO READ How RCB Built a Billion-Dollar Church Without a God

Other major releases by teams ahead of WPL 2027 Auction

RCB’s Grace Harris is the one big player that has been released but the balance of the squad could be one of the reasons the team has let her go. Although Harris and Smriti Mandhana opened for Bengaluru with Ellyse Perry returning, RCB might not have managed to fit Harris into the starting XI.

In Harris absence, Georgia Voll is likely to be Mandhana’s opening partner with Perry back at the number 3 slot, where she has already proven herself for RCB. Nadine de Klerk and Lauren Bell could be the team’s other two first choice overseas players.

Overseas players to watch out for in WPL Auction

Grace Harris is there but she is not alone. Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Sophie Molineux and Jess Jonassen are some of the names that could go for big money at the auction.

Some serious batting firepower in there 🔥



Who would you like to see in your team? 🤔



Tune in to the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 on October 28th at 5.30 PM IST 🔨#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/qdo8clAtUc — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 25, 2026

Uncapped Indians to watch out for in WPL Auction

Vrinda Dinesh and Gongadi Trisha, members of India’s previous Under-19 World Cup winning team, could be picked up. Ira Jadhav could also attract bids especially after the 15-year-old’s performance at the T20 league in Mumbai.

Why are there few England players in WPL Auction?

Sophia Dunkley and Kira Chathli are the two only England players who have registered at the auction. There are two major reasons, one is the lower salary at the WPL. Most England players earn way more in their home country competing in The Hundred where the highest pay went up to £190,000 last year. In sharp contrast, the highest base price in WPL is that of 50 lakh, which comes down to approx. £40,000.

The other reason is that the WPL could clash with England’s international schedule, as the Three Lions are expected to play three T20Is in Sri Lanka.

Players like Alice Capsey, Dani Gibson, Lauren Filer and Linsey Smith have not registered themselves for the auction.

When is the WPL 2027 Auction

WPL 2027 Auction is on October 28 and is set to get underway at 05:30 pm (IST)

Where can I watch the WPL 2027 Auction on TV?

The auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Can I live stream the WPL 2027 Auction?

Fans can live stream the WPL 2027 Auction on the JioHotstar App and Website

WPL 2027 Auction Players List