Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career earnings, cementing his position at the top of Forbes’ ranking of the highest-paid athletes of all time.

The 41-year-old Portuguese footballer leads the list with estimated career earnings of $2.09 billion from salaries, bonuses, endorsements and business-related income. His lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr continues to drive his earnings, with annual pay exceeding $200 million.

Forbes projects Ronaldo’s cumulative career earnings could reach approximately $2.39 billion by May 2027 if current estimates hold.

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Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi follow Ronaldo

American golf legend Tiger Woods ranks second with career earnings of $1.97 billion, followed by Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi at $1.87 billion.

Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, is projected to increase his career earnings further through his playing contract, commercial partnerships and reported revenue-sharing arrangements. Forbes estimates his earnings for 2026 at approximately $145 million.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, occupies fourth place with $1.68 billion. Although his playing salary accounts for part of his income, his business ventures and commercial partnerships contribute significantly to his overall earnings.

American golfer Phil Mickelson ranks fifth with $1.13 billion, while Swiss tennis great Roger Federer is sixth with $1.11 billion. Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 but built substantial commercial partnerships during his career, including an investment stake in Swiss sportswear company On.

Former American boxer Floyd Mayweather ranks seventh with $1.08 billion. His 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao generated an estimated $240 million for Mayweather alone.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant cross $1 billion mark

Basketball stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have become the latest additions to the exclusive group of athletes whose career earnings have crossed $1 billion.

Durant, a forward for the Houston Rockets, ranks eighth with an estimated $1.06 billion in career earnings. His income includes NBA contracts, endorsements and investments through his business ventures.

Curry, the Golden State Warriors guard, follows in ninth place with $1.02 billion. His commercial portfolio includes a reported 10-year footwear and apparel agreement with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning, valued at approximately $400 million.

Both players crossed the billion-dollar threshold during the 2025-26 NBA season. Their continued earnings could push them higher in the rankings over the coming months.

Brazilian footballer Neymar stands 10th with approximately $960 million, while seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton ranks 11th with an estimated $940 million. Both are projected to cross the $1 billion mark within the next year, according to Forbes.

Why Michael Jordan is missing from the list

Despite being among the world’s wealthiest former athletes, Michael Jordan does not feature in this ranking because the methodology excludes income earned after retirement from professional competition.

Much of Jordan’s fortune came from his commercial ventures, particularly his long-running partnership with Nike’s Jordan Brand, and the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

The ranking measures cumulative cash income from professional sports and commercial activities through May 1, 2026. It includes salaries, bonuses, prize money, endorsements and qualifying business-related earnings but excludes income earned after retirement.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, and taxes and agents’ fees are not deducted. As a result, career earnings should not be confused with personal net worth.

Forbes estimates Ronaldo’s net worth at $1.2 billion, while Messi’s is estimated at $1.1 billion. Actual wealth can differ substantially from cumulative career income because of taxes, expenses, investments and other financial commitments.

The list also highlights the gender gap in sports earnings. Serena Williams, the highest-earning female athlete in the ranking’s historical context, has accumulated an estimated $450 million over her career, well below the totals of the leading male athletes.

With Ronaldo continuing to earn more than $200 million annually at Al Nassr, the Portuguese star is expected to extend his lead. Messi, meanwhile, remains among the few athletes positioned to approach the $2 billion career-earnings milestone in the coming years.