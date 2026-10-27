The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction will give five franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the tournament’s fifth edition, scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027.
A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction, with 27 squad positions available. These include 20 slots for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.
The auction pool features 119 Indian players, comprising 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers. The overseas contingent includes 27 players, with 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. Six players from Associate Nations are also included in the shortlist.
England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.
Indian batter G. Kamalini and Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen are among the players listed at ₹40 lakh, alongside Indian batter Kiran Navgire.
Several established international players have set their base prices at ₹30 lakh, including Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Australian all-rounder Grace Harris, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana and South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon.
The auction also features emerging Indian talent, including Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha and Shabnam Shakil. Scotland’s Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nations.
WPL 2027 auction: Key details
|Detail
|Information
|Auction date
|October 28, 2026
|Venue
|Kochi, Kerala
|Total shortlisted players
|146
|Available slots
|27
|Indian players
|119
|Overseas players
|27
|Indian slots available
|20
|Overseas slots available
|7
|Highest base price
|₹50 lakh
WPL 2027 auction: Player breakdown
|Category
|Number of players
|Capped Indian players
|22
|Capped overseas players
|14
|Uncapped Indian players
|97
|Uncapped overseas players
|13
|Total
|146
WPL 2027 auction: Full players list with base price, country and role
The following tables reproduce the player details supplied for the auction, including the country, playing role, status and registered base price.
Players listed at ₹30 lakh and above
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Status
|Base price
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|₹50 lakh
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Gunalan Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|₹40 lakh
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|₹40 lakh
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹50 lakh
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Mithali Ayodya
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Annerie Dercksen
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹40 lakh
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹40 lakh
|Kayla Reyneke
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Preeti Bose
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Mona Meshram
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
|Meghna Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|₹30 lakh
Uncapped players and Associate Nation players
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Status
|Base price
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Gautami Naik
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Purvaja Verlekar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sujata Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Anandita Kishor
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Pragati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|₹10 lakh
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shivani Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Rima Ekka
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Yashasri S
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹20 lakh
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Eddla Srujana
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shanu Sen
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Saanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shraddha Nabira
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹20 lakh
|Varnika Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Maitlan Brown
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|₹10 lakh
|Darcey Carter
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|₹10 lakh
|Uma Kashvi
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Joshitha VJ
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Babette De Leede
|Netherlands
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|₹10 lakh
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Anshu Apurva
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹20 lakh
|Nandhana Sridharan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Gargi Wankar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Apeksha Anand
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Nikita Chauhan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Associate
|₹10 lakh
|Shreya Shrivas
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Poonam Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Monika Devi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Divya Ganesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Harsimran Kaur
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Ayesha Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Inchara Umesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Nazma Khan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Vidhi Parmar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Deeksha Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shivi Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Gongadi Trisha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sandhya Chhetri
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Ramyashri KN
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Chandni Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sumiti Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|All-rounder
|Associate
|₹10 lakh
|Maddie Penna
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Aayushi Shukla
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Anaadi Tagde
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Triveni Vashistha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹20 lakh
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Henrietta Pereira
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Kira Chathli
|England
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Arya Gohane
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Nalla Reddy
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Suman Meena
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Karri Poojitha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Kaku Barman
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Bidisha Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Shishira Gowda
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Dimple Kanwar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Sonali Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Karnika Karthick
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Ishita Khale
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Neetu Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Soumya Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Jazmine Gill
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Bharati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Kalpana Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Palak Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Rekha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
|Nisha Verma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|₹10 lakh
WPL 2027 auction: Players to watch
Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the auction’s highest base-price bracket at ₹50 lakh. Their international experience could make them attractive options for franchises seeking to strengthen their batting and all-round resources.
G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire are among the Indian batters listed at ₹40 lakh. Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen also feature in the same bracket.
At ₹30 lakh, Sneh Rana, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and several Indian bowlers and all-rounders could attract attention from franchises looking to add experience.
The uncapped category also offers teams an opportunity to recruit emerging domestic talent at lower base prices. Players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha and Shabnam Shakil are among the names to watch.
WPL 2027 auction: What happens next?
The five franchises will compete to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the new season. With 27 slots available and seven reserved for overseas players, teams will need to balance their recruitment strategies according to their remaining budgets and squad requirements.
The auction is scheduled for October 28 in Kochi, with the WPL 2027 season set to begin on January 14.