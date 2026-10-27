The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction will give five franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the tournament’s fifth edition, scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction, with 27 squad positions available. These include 20 slots for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.

The auction pool features 119 Indian players, comprising 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers. The overseas contingent includes 27 players, with 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. Six players from Associate Nations are also included in the shortlist.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

Indian batter G. Kamalini and Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen are among the players listed at ₹40 lakh, alongside Indian batter Kiran Navgire.

Several established international players have set their base prices at ₹30 lakh, including Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Australian all-rounder Grace Harris, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana and South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon.

The auction also features emerging Indian talent, including Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha and Shabnam Shakil. Scotland’s Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nations.

ALSO READ

WPL 2027 auction: Key details

DetailInformation
Auction dateOctober 28, 2026
VenueKochi, Kerala
Total shortlisted players146
Available slots27
Indian players119
Overseas players27
Indian slots available20
Overseas slots available7
Highest base price₹50 lakh

WPL 2027 auction: Player breakdown

CategoryNumber of players
Capped Indian players22
Capped overseas players14
Uncapped Indian players97
Uncapped overseas players13
Total146

WPL 2027 auction: Full players list with base price, country and role

The following tables reproduce the player details supplied for the auction, including the country, playing role, status and registered base price.

Players listed at ₹30 lakh and above

PlayerCountryRoleStatusBase price
Raghvi BistIndiaBatterCapped₹30 lakh
Sophia DunkleyEnglandBatterCapped₹50 lakh
Tejal HasabnisIndiaBatterCapped₹30 lakh
Gunalan KamaliniIndiaBatterCapped₹40 lakh
Kiran NavgireIndiaBatterCapped₹40 lakh
Ayushi SoniIndiaBatterCapped₹30 lakh
Chamari AthapaththuSri LankaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Grace HarrisAustraliaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaAll-rounderCapped₹50 lakh
Orla PrendergastIrelandAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Sneh RanaIndiaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Taniyaa BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped₹30 lakh
Uma ChetryIndiaWicketkeeperCapped₹30 lakh
Nuzhat ParweenIndiaWicketkeeperCapped₹30 lakh
Sushma VermaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped₹30 lakh
Mithali AyodyaSri LankaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Rosemary MairNew ZealandBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Titas SadhuIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Saima ThakorIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Tayla VlaeminckAustraliaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Saika IshaqueIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Priya MishraIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Nonkululeko MlabaSouth AfricaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Asha SobhanaIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Annerie DercksenSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Heather GrahamAustraliaAll-rounderCapped₹40 lakh
Jess JonassenAustraliaAll-rounderCapped₹40 lakh
Kayla ReynekeSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Chloe TryonSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Preeti BoseIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Shuchi UpadhyayIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Devika VaidyaIndiaBowlerCapped₹30 lakh
Simran BahadurIndiaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Mona MeshramIndiaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Anjali SarvaniIndiaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh
Meghna SinghIndiaAll-rounderCapped₹30 lakh

Uncapped players and Associate Nation players

PlayerCountryRoleStatusBase price
Vrinda DineshIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Humairaa KaaziIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Disha KasatIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Gautami NaikIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Shweta SehrawatIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Purvaja VerlekarIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Sujata DeyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Tess FlintoffAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Poonam KhemnarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Anandita KishorIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Charli KnottAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Pragati SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Bhavika AhireIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped₹10 lakh
Sarah BryceScotlandWicketkeeperAssociate₹10 lakh
Latika InamdarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped₹10 lakh
Shivani SinghIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped₹10 lakh
Rima EkkaIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Shraddha PokharkarIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Yashasri SIndiaBowlerUncapped₹20 lakh
Shabnam ShakilIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Eddla SrujanaIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Samantha BatesAustraliaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Bharti RawalIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Shanu SenIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Parunika SisodiaIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Sonam YadavIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Saanika ChalkeIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Pranavi ChandraIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Ira JadhavIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Shraddha NabiraIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Tanisha OhlanIndiaBatterUncapped₹20 lakh
Varnika SinghIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Maitlan BrownAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Kathryn BryceScotlandAll-rounderAssociate₹10 lakh
Darcey CarterScotlandAll-rounderAssociate₹10 lakh
Uma KashviIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Amandeep KaurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Joshitha VJIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Khushi BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped₹10 lakh
Riya ChaudhariIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped₹10 lakh
Babette De LeedeNetherlandsWicketkeeperAssociate₹10 lakh
Pragya RawatIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped₹10 lakh
Anshu ApurvaIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Yashasvi KattaIndiaBowlerUncapped₹20 lakh
Nandhana SridharanIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Jyoti ThakurIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Gargi WankarIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Apeksha AnandIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Nikita ChauhanIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Kirstie GordonScotlandBowlerAssociate₹10 lakh
Shreya ShrivasIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Poonam SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Monika DeviIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Divya GaneshIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Bhavana GoplaniIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Harsimran KaurIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Ayesha ShaikhIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Inchara UmeshIndiaBatterUncapped₹10 lakh
Nazma KhanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Vidhi ParmarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Deeksha SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Shivi SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Kanishka ThakurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Gongadi TrishaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Sandhya ChhetriIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Ramyashri KNIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Chandni SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Sumiti SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped₹10 lakh
Akshita BhagatIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Esha OzaUAEAll-rounderAssociate₹10 lakh
Maddie PennaAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Aayushi ShuklaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Anaadi TagdeIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Triveni VashisthaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹20 lakh
Manali DakshiniIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Roshini KiranIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Palnati Rishika KrishnanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Henrietta PereiraIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Tanisha SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Sonal ThakurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Keerthana BalakrishnanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Kira ChathliEnglandAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Salonee DangoreIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Arya GohaneIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Milly IllingworthAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Nalla ReddyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Suman MeenaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Sonia MendhiyaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Anshu NagarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Dnyaneshwari PatilIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Sahana PawarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Karri PoojithaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Kaku BarmanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Bidisha DeyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Shishira GowdaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Dimple KanwarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Sonali SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Mithila VinodIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Fatima JafferIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Karnika KarthickIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Ishita KhaleIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Pragya RawatIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Neetu SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Soumya SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Jazmine GillIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Bharati SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Kalpana SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Palak SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Rekha SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
Nisha VermaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped₹10 lakh
ALSO READ

WPL 2027 auction: Players to watch

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the auction’s highest base-price bracket at ₹50 lakh. Their international experience could make them attractive options for franchises seeking to strengthen their batting and all-round resources.

G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire are among the Indian batters listed at ₹40 lakh. Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen also feature in the same bracket.

At ₹30 lakh, Sneh Rana, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and several Indian bowlers and all-rounders could attract attention from franchises looking to add experience.

The uncapped category also offers teams an opportunity to recruit emerging domestic talent at lower base prices. Players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha and Shabnam Shakil are among the names to watch.

WPL 2027 auction: What happens next?

The five franchises will compete to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the new season. With 27 slots available and seven reserved for overseas players, teams will need to balance their recruitment strategies according to their remaining budgets and squad requirements.

The auction is scheduled for October 28 in Kochi, with the WPL 2027 season set to begin on January 14.