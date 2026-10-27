The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction will give five franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the tournament’s fifth edition, scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the auction, with 27 squad positions available. These include 20 slots for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.

The auction pool features 119 Indian players, comprising 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers. The overseas contingent includes 27 players, with 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. Six players from Associate Nations are also included in the shortlist.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

Indian batter G. Kamalini and Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen are among the players listed at ₹40 lakh, alongside Indian batter Kiran Navgire.

Several established international players have set their base prices at ₹30 lakh, including Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Australian all-rounder Grace Harris, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana and South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon.

The auction also features emerging Indian talent, including Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha and Shabnam Shakil. Scotland’s Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are among the players from Associate Nations.

WPL 2027 auction: Key details

Detail Information Auction date October 28, 2026 Venue Kochi, Kerala Total shortlisted players 146 Available slots 27 Indian players 119 Overseas players 27 Indian slots available 20 Overseas slots available 7 Highest base price ₹50 lakh

WPL 2027 auction: Player breakdown

Category Number of players Capped Indian players 22 Capped overseas players 14 Uncapped Indian players 97 Uncapped overseas players 13 Total 146

WPL 2027 auction: Full players list with base price, country and role

The following tables reproduce the player details supplied for the auction, including the country, playing role, status and registered base price.

Players listed at ₹30 lakh and above

Player Country Role Status Base price Raghvi Bist India Batter Capped ₹30 lakh Sophia Dunkley England Batter Capped ₹50 lakh Tejal Hasabnis India Batter Capped ₹30 lakh Gunalan Kamalini India Batter Capped ₹40 lakh Kiran Navgire India Batter Capped ₹40 lakh Ayushi Soni India Batter Capped ₹30 lakh Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Grace Harris Australia All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Sophie Molineux Australia All-rounder Capped ₹50 lakh Orla Prendergast Ireland All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Sneh Rana India All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Taniyaa Bhatia India Wicketkeeper Capped ₹30 lakh Uma Chetry India Wicketkeeper Capped ₹30 lakh Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper Capped ₹30 lakh Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper Capped ₹30 lakh Mithali Ayodya Sri Lanka Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Titas Sadhu India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Saima Thakor India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Tayla Vlaeminck Australia Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Saika Ishaque India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Priya Mishra India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Asha Sobhana India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Annerie Dercksen South Africa All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Heather Graham Australia All-rounder Capped ₹40 lakh Jess Jonassen Australia All-rounder Capped ₹40 lakh Kayla Reyneke South Africa All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Chloe Tryon South Africa All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Preeti Bose India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Shuchi Upadhyay India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Devika Vaidya India Bowler Capped ₹30 lakh Simran Bahadur India All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Mona Meshram India All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Anjali Sarvani India All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh Meghna Singh India All-rounder Capped ₹30 lakh

Uncapped players and Associate Nation players

Player Country Role Status Base price Vrinda Dinesh India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Humairaa Kaazi India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Disha Kasat India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Gautami Naik India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shweta Sehrawat India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Purvaja Verlekar India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sujata Dey India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Tess Flintoff Australia All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Poonam Khemnar India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Anandita Kishor India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Charli Knott Australia All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Pragati Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Bhavika Ahire India Wicketkeeper Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper Associate ₹10 lakh Latika Inamdar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shivani Singh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped ₹10 lakh Rima Ekka India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shraddha Pokharkar India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Yashasri S India Bowler Uncapped ₹20 lakh Shabnam Shakil India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Eddla Srujana India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Samantha Bates Australia Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Bharti Rawal India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shanu Sen India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Parunika Sisodia India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sonam Yadav India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Saanika Chalke India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Pranavi Chandra India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Ira Jadhav India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shraddha Nabira India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Tanisha Ohlan India Batter Uncapped ₹20 lakh Varnika Singh India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Maitlan Brown Australia All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Kathryn Bryce Scotland All-rounder Associate ₹10 lakh Darcey Carter Scotland All-rounder Associate ₹10 lakh Uma Kashvi India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Amandeep Kaur India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Joshitha VJ India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Khushi Bhatia India Wicketkeeper Uncapped ₹10 lakh Riya Chaudhari India Wicketkeeper Uncapped ₹10 lakh Babette De Leede Netherlands Wicketkeeper Associate ₹10 lakh Pragya Rawat India Wicketkeeper Uncapped ₹10 lakh Anshu Apurva India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Yashasvi Katta India Bowler Uncapped ₹20 lakh Nandhana Sridharan India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Jyoti Thakur India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Gargi Wankar India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Apeksha Anand India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Nikita Chauhan India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Kirstie Gordon Scotland Bowler Associate ₹10 lakh Shreya Shrivas India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Poonam Soni India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Monika Devi India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Divya Ganesh India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Bhavana Goplani India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Harsimran Kaur India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Ayesha Shaikh India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Inchara Umesh India Batter Uncapped ₹10 lakh Nazma Khan India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Vidhi Parmar India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Deeksha Sharma India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shivi Sharma India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Kanishka Thakur India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Gongadi Trisha India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sandhya Chhetri India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Ramyashri KN India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Chandni Sharma India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sumiti Soni India Bowler Uncapped ₹10 lakh Akshita Bhagat India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Esha Oza UAE All-rounder Associate ₹10 lakh Maddie Penna Australia All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Aayushi Shukla India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Anaadi Tagde India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Triveni Vashistha India All-rounder Uncapped ₹20 lakh Manali Dakshini India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Roshini Kiran India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Palnati Rishika Krishnan India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Henrietta Pereira India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Tanisha Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sonal Thakur India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Keerthana Balakrishnan India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Kira Chathli England All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Salonee Dangore India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Arya Gohane India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Milly Illingworth Australia All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Nalla Reddy India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Suman Meena India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sonia Mendhiya India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Anshu Nagar India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Dnyaneshwari Patil India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sahana Pawar India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Karri Poojitha India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Kaku Barman India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Bidisha Dey India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Shishira Gowda India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Dimple Kanwar India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Sonali Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Mithila Vinod India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Fatima Jaffer India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Karnika Karthick India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Ishita Khale India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Pragya Rawat India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Neetu Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Soumya Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Jazmine Gill India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Bharati Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Kalpana Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Palak Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Rekha Singh India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh Nisha Verma India All-rounder Uncapped ₹10 lakh

WPL 2027 auction: Players to watch

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the auction’s highest base-price bracket at ₹50 lakh. Their international experience could make them attractive options for franchises seeking to strengthen their batting and all-round resources.

G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire are among the Indian batters listed at ₹40 lakh. Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen also feature in the same bracket.

At ₹30 lakh, Sneh Rana, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and several Indian bowlers and all-rounders could attract attention from franchises looking to add experience.

The uncapped category also offers teams an opportunity to recruit emerging domestic talent at lower base prices. Players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Gongadi Trisha and Shabnam Shakil are among the names to watch.

WPL 2027 auction: What happens next?

The five franchises will compete to fill their remaining squad positions ahead of the new season. With 27 slots available and seven reserved for overseas players, teams will need to balance their recruitment strategies according to their remaining budgets and squad requirements.

The auction is scheduled for October 28 in Kochi, with the WPL 2027 season set to begin on January 14.