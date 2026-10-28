By Rameesh Kailasam

The debate surrounding India’s currency technology infrastructure has shifted from whether synthetic substrates are technically viable to whether they make strategic and economic sense for a country defined by high cash velocity and intense physical note handling. With the government approving field trials for one billion 10-rupee and 20-rupee polymer banknotes through the RBI, the conversation has reached a critical juncture. The core inquiry is no longer merely about testing the longevity of plastic notes in tropical conditions. Rather, it is about whether India possesses the industrial depth to build and sustain a fully domestic polymer currency ecosystem at scale.

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To appreciate the imperative behind this transition, one must recognise that polymer notes are no longer an experimental luxury. Since Australia pioneered the technology in 1988, over 60 nations have integrated polymer into their currency systems either partially or fully. Engineered primarily from biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polymer substrates present structural and operational benefits that traditional cotton-pulp paper cannot match. Their non-porous composition renders them resilient against tearing, moisture, soil, and the abrasive wear typical of small-denomination notes in heavy circulation. Furthermore, because these notes last significantly longer, the overall life cycle costs and carbon footprint associated with frequent reprinting and distribution drop considerably. At the end of their operational life, polymer notes can be recycled into commercial plastic goods, creating a circular model that aligns with broader environmental sustainability goals.

Beyond durability and ecology, transitioning to polymer introduces a fundamentally superior security architecture. Traditional paper relies predominantly on surface-level security features added during the printing process. Polymer, by virtue of its transparent substrate, allows adanced optical and machine-readable security mechanisms to be embedded directly into the base material. Features like intricate transparent windows, diffractive optical elements, and complex opacification layers make high-fidelity counterfeiting exponentially harder and far more capital-intensive for illicit operators. For a cash-intensive economy like India where low-denomination notes pass millions of hands daily, integrating these intrinsic security features offers a crucial line of defence.

However, the true challenge and opportunity lie in the manufacturing value chain. Moving beyond pilot projects begs the question whether India must rely permanently on foreign suppliers or if it can establish a self-reliant domestic ecosystem. A polymer banknote is far more complex than a standard sheet of printed plastic; it represents a sophisticated convergence of polymer chemistry, specialised resin formulations, precise opacification coatings, security inks, anti-counterfeiting technologies, precision gravure printing, and high-integrity converting processes. Every single layer must interact seamlessly with the next to ensure exact optical clarity, structural adhesion, and tactile consistency under extreme environmental conditions.

Fortunately, India does not need to construct this industrial matrix entirely from scratch. Its domestic chemical, materials, and flexible packaging industries already possess deep technical expertise in BOPP film production, advanced specialty coatings, and anti-counterfeiting technologies. Moreover, Indian manufacturers have long provided security-sensitive products, such as tax stamps, high-security documents, identity cards, and specialised authentication applications to both public and private institutions. This means domestic entities already operate under strict protocol environments, possess expertise in anti-counterfeiting technologies, and understand the rigorous quality assurances demanded by sovereign institutions.

There is also an opportunity to bring together complementary capabilities in advanced films and anti-counterfeiting technologies, creating a more integrated platform rather than treating the substrate and authentication layers as separate technologies. Such integration could help India develop greater control over the underlying technology stack, while also reducing dependence on fragmented external supply chains.

The emerging field of bidders reflects this mix of domestic capability and global expertise. Cosmo First-De La Rue, CCL Secure, Q&T Hi-Tech Polymer, and UFlex-Spectra Systems are the firms/consortia reported to have bid for the project.

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The strategic synthesis of these existing capabilities is next. Instead of importing completed polymer substrates from overseas suppliers and assembling them locally through fragmented vendor networks, India has the capacity to foster domestic industrial consortia. By uniting local experts in polymer science, film manufacturing, specialty chemicals, and anti-counterfeiting technologies, it can construct an integrated, end-to-end platform for polymer banknote production. Where highly guarded proprietary or patented technologies are necessary, they can be incorporated through strategic licensing agreements or technology transfers without compromising the sovereignty of the broader manufacturing backbone.

International banknote specialists undoubtedly bring decades of valuable expertise from mature markets, and their technical insights will remain useful during initial stages. But India’s policy approach should not be framed around merely procuring notes from global suppliers who have dominated the market. Instead, the focus must be on identifying partners willing to co-develop local infrastructure and transfer foundational technology. By leveraging its vast domestic market, industrial scale, and chemical manufacturing strengths, India can transform a routine currency modernisation programme into a springboard for advanced materials manufacturing, ensuring long-term sovereign control over its monetary infrastructure.

The writer is Founder, Rameesh Kailasam Advisory

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.