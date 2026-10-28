By CKG Nair & V Shunmugam

The potential listing of Tata Sons has filled many columns this season. The RBI has asked the group’s holding company to list under its rules for large non-banking financial companies. Its principal shareholders, Tata Trusts, would prefer it to remain private. Many experts have weighed in on the debate, but it is worth taking a broader view: Tata Sons is just one corner of a much larger picture.

Listing is the exception everywhere. India has more than 21 lakh active companies, but fewer than 6,000 are listed. The US, the world’s largest market, has about 4,350 listed firms, down from 8,090 in 1996. Indian entrepreneurs are also opting for lighter legal structures. New limited liability partnership registrations rose 40% to 86,476 in 2025-26, while one-person firms continue to grow steadily.

Those who list find a deep pool. In 2025, 373 IPOs raised a record `1.95 lakh crore: 103 on the main board and 270 on small and medium enterprise (SME) platforms. So far in 2026, 84 main-board issues have raised about `1.10 lakh crore, with another `3.86 lakh crore in the pipeline. In the US, 117 IPOs have raised $148 billion this year.

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The longer-term trend tells the same story. In 2000, listed companies in India were worth about 48% of GDP. The ratio reached nearly 150% in December 2007, fell to about 55% by March 2009, and has climbed steadily since. It now stands at around 136%. The SME platform has grown even faster, rising from 0.04% of GDP in 2019-20 to about 0.7% today. Each increase reflects household savings flowing into businesses. Markets allow a family in a small town to own a stake in a factory, bank, or software firm. They also enable a young company to raise growth capital without relying on a single large patron. In this way, markets make it easier to raise capital and foster innovation and growth.

Why, then, do some stay away while others rush in? Because listing feels light to some and heavy to others. The four quadrants capture the range.

Private by choice: Some profitable firms simply don’t need public money. Zoho, the software maker, has never raised outside capital. It earned a net profit of about `3,191 crore in 2024-25 and shows no sign of seeking a listing. Germany’s Bosch group is private too: its charitable foundation owns 94% of the capital, while a separate trust company holds 93% of the votes. For such firms, privacy brings freedom, and the reward is a long-term focus.

Private at the top, listed below: Some groups keep the parent private while drawing public money through listed arms. Tata Sons is the leading example: it sits atop 26 listed companies. Seven of those companies, in turn, own about 12% of Tata Sons, while the Trusts own about 66%. The Bosch group follows a similar pattern in India: its private German parent holds about 70% of listed Bosch Limited. The public funds the subsidiaries, while the parent keeps its own counsel. A listing at the top would give every shareholder down the chain a clear price. India’s rules now make that route gentler. Since March 2026, the largest companies can list with a small initial float and build public holdings to 25% over about a decade.

List when ready: Others wait until they achieve scale and profitability. The National Stock Exchange listed last month, following years of steady earnings. Its `22,562-crore issue was subscribed 5.71 times. Tata Capital listed in October 2025 with a `15,512-crore issue, under the RBI rule that now applies to its parent. Hyundai Motor India raised `27,870 crore in 2024. Jio Platforms hits the market with its `33,000-crore issue on October 21, at a reported valuation above `12 lakh crore. Investors here buy companies with known earnings, and valuations remain measured. A sign of a maturing market.

List to grow: The fourth group lists early, often before turning a profit. Swiggy listed in November 2024, a year after reporting a net loss of `2,350 crore. In recent years, the average SME issue has raised about `24 crore, often for early-stage firms. Abroad, SpaceX listed in June at about $1.77 trillion after recording a $4.94 billion loss in 2025. Anthropic’s prospectus devotes about 80 of its 261 pages to risk factors, including “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”. Investors still show keen interest. Here, the market funds tomorrow’s possibilities.

Public sector enterprises (PSEs) have travelled the farthest across these quadrants. For decades, they kept away from the market. Over the last two decades, they have become eager to list, from Coal India (2010) to LIC (2022). Many, though, list on terms of their own. Several have been pulled by the exchanges over board composition. LIC has until 2032 to reach 25% public shareholding. The proposed Securities Markets Code goes further, allowing the Central government to exempt any listed public sector company from key issuer requirements. A narrower, time-bound window would let PSEs carry the weight of listing as fully as their private peers.

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So the weight of listing varies by quadrant. For an early lister, it is light: capital flows in, and disclosure is a fair price to pay. For an asset-rich company, listing can feel heavy. Quarterly results, broader scrutiny, and a daily market price all come with it. Yet that weight brings rewards of its own. Listing gives every shareholder a price, a voice, and a way to exit.

Three ideas can help bring more of India’s wealth into the light. First, making listing easier for asset-rich firms. The March float norms point the way. A route that allows charitable trusts to retain control while listing, as foundations in Denmark and Sweden do via voting structures, could take this further. Second, let’s keep the bridges between quadrants open. SME platforms already help growing firms move to the main board. Third, rules shall apply a consistent yardstick: promise and profit both deserve fair weight in valuation.

Over a generation, India’s market has grown from about half of GDP to well above it. Bringing more large private enterprises to market is the logical next step. When the heavyweights choose to list, the market becomes broader and deeper for all.

The writers are respectively Former Director, National Institute of Securities Markets, and Partner, MCQube

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.