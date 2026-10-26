The countdown to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction has begun, with all five franchises preparing to fill the remaining gaps in their squads ahead of the tournament’s fifth edition.

The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi on October 28, starting at 5:30 PM IST. The upcoming season is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, with 27 slots available across the five teams. These include 20 positions for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.

With limited vacancies and varying budgets, each franchise will have to balance its squad requirements against its remaining purse. UP Warriorz have the most slots to fill and the largest reported budget, while Gujarat Giants have the fewest vacancies.

WPL 2027 auction: Team-wise remaining purse and slots

Team Remaining purse Available slots Overseas slots UP Warriorz ₹3.75 crore 8 3 Gujarat Giants ₹1.25 crore 3 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.15 crore 5 2 Delhi Capitals ₹1.10 crore 5 1 Mumbai Indians ₹90 lakh 6 0 Total ₹8.15 crore 27 7

UP Warriorz: Biggest purse, most slots to fill

UP Warriorz will enter the auction with a reported remaining purse of ₹3.75 crore and eight slots to fill, including three overseas positions. They have the greatest financial flexibility among the five franchises.

The team will need to use its budget strategically to strengthen its squad across multiple departments. With several positions available, UP Warriorz could target a combination of experienced overseas players and promising Indian talent.

Their three overseas slots could be particularly important in shaping the balance of the squad for the upcoming season.

Gujarat Giants: Three vacancies, ₹1.25 crore available

Gujarat Giants have three slots to fill, including one overseas position, with a reported purse of ₹1.25 crore.

With fewer vacancies than most of their rivals, the franchise can focus on specific squad requirements rather than making extensive changes. Its auction strategy will depend on whether it prioritises an experienced overseas recruit or invests in emerging Indian players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Five slots, two overseas positions

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have five available slots and a reported remaining purse of ₹1.15 crore. Two of their vacancies are reserved for overseas players.

RCB will look to maintain the balance that helped them win the previous edition while addressing any gaps in their squad. Their overseas recruitment will be an important part of the auction strategy, alongside opportunities to add depth to the Indian contingent.

Delhi Capitals: Five slots with ₹1.10 crore remaining

Delhi Capitals have five vacancies to fill, including one overseas position, with a reported purse of ₹1.10 crore.

The franchise will need to identify players who can complement its retained core while providing additional options across batting, bowling and all-rounder roles. With a relatively limited budget compared with UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals will have to prioritise their requirements carefully.

Mumbai Indians: Six vacancies, lowest remaining purse

Mumbai Indians have six slots available but the smallest reported remaining purse at ₹90 lakh. The team has no overseas slots left to fill, according to the supplied figures.

That leaves Mumbai Indians with a focus on strengthening their Indian contingent. The franchise will need to make its remaining funds count, targeting players who can add depth and provide cover for its retained squad.

WPL 2027 auction: What each team needs

The number of vacancies and overseas slots provides a snapshot of the challenges facing each franchise at the auction.

Team Main auction priority UP Warriorz Fill eight vacancies while maximising the largest remaining purse Gujarat Giants Address three specific squad gaps, including one overseas position Royal Challengers Bengaluru Strengthen the squad with two overseas recruits and Indian options Delhi Capitals Add depth across key roles within the available budget Mumbai Indians Strengthen the Indian contingent with six vacancies and limited funds

WPL 2027 auction: Date, time and where to watch live

The WPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled for October 28 at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, with proceedings beginning at 5:30 PM IST.

Television coverage will be on Star Sports channels, while online streaming will be available on JioHotstar. With 27 slots to be filled across five teams, the auction will be a key opportunity for franchises to complete their squads ahead of the WPL 2027 season, scheduled to begin on January 14.