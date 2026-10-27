The Women’s Premier League (WPL 2027) player auction is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 28, with all five franchises looking to complete their squads ahead of the upcoming season. The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala and is set to begin at 05:30 PM IST.

Nearly 150 players have been shortlisted to fill 27 available slots, including 20 Indian and seven overseas positions. The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time and Venue

Here are the key details for viewers planning to follow the auction live:

Event: WPL 2027 Player Auction

WPL 2027 Player Auction Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 Time: 05:30 PM IST

05:30 PM IST Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kochi, Kerala

Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kochi, Kerala Players shortlisted: 146

146 Available slots: 27

27 Teams participating: Five

It will be the first time that Kochi will host a WPL auction. The franchises will use the mini-auction to fill the remaining positions in their squads before the new season begins.

About Time ⏳



A night's sleep away until the hammer drops 🔨



Catch the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 Tomorrow from 5:30 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/jNgkmO3mWv — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 27, 2026

Where to watch WPL 2027 Auction live on TV

The WPL 2027 auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Coverage is expected to be available on its Hindi and English SD and HD channels, with the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the WPL 2027 auction live online through JioHotstar app and website.

WPL 2027 Auction: Remaining Purse of All Five Teams

The five franchises have different budgets and squad requirements heading into the auction. UP Warriorz have the largest remaining purse, while Mumbai Indians have the smallest.

Team Remaining purse Open slots Overseas slots UP Warriorz ₹3.75 crore 8 3 Gujarat Giants ₹1.25 crore 3 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.15 crore 5 2 Delhi Capitals ₹1.10 crore 5 1 Mumbai Indians ₹90 lakh 6 0 Total ₹8.15 crore 27 7

UP Warriorz will have the greatest financial flexibility, with ₹3.75 crore available to fill eight places, including three overseas slots. Gujarat Giants have three vacancies and ₹1.25 crore remaining.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the auction with ₹1.15 crore and five slots to fill, while Delhi Capitals have ₹1.10 crore for five positions. Mumbai Indians have ₹90 lakh available and six vacancies, all for Indian players, according to the published squad figures.

WPL 2027 Auction: Players to Watch

The 146-player shortlist comprises 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players. The Indian contingent includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players, while the overseas group features 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. Six overseas players are from Associate Nations.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. India’s G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australia’s Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are among the players in the ₹40 lakh bracket.

With 27 slots available across the five teams, the auction will determine how franchises address their remaining squad needs before the tournament begins in January.