Indian squash player Anahat Singh is attracting search interest after reaching the semi-finals of the Silicon Valley Open in the United States. The 18-year-old came from behind to beat Egypt’s Salma Hany in five games, securing a place in the last four of a PSA Gold event for the first time.

The Google Trends snapshot showed the search term “anahat singh squash” crossing 1,000 searches, up 400%. The query was marked active and had begun trending around three hours before the snapshot was captured.

Anahat Singh’s comeback win drives search interest

Anahat recovered from a 2-1 deficit to beat world No. 14 Salma Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in a 42-minute quarter-final at the Silicon Valley Open.

The Indian started slowly, losing the opening game 11-4, but levelled the match before Hany regained the lead. Anahat then dominated the fourth game, conceding just two points, before closing out the deciding game to seal the victory.

The win took the world No. 15 into her first semi-final at a PSA Gold-level tournament. It also marked another step forward in her progress on the senior professional circuit.

Anahat Singh’s win over Nour El Sherbini adds to breakthrough run

Anahat had already made headlines in the previous round by defeating Egypt’s Nour El Sherbini, an eight-time world champion.

She won that match 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes, recording one of the biggest victories of her senior career. Her win over Hany a day later strengthened her run at the tournament and brought her within one victory of reaching the final.

The Indian had previously reached the quarter-finals of the London Squash Classic, becoming the first Indian woman since Joshna Chinappa in 2021 to reach the last eight of a Gold-level event. Her semi-final appearance in California takes her a step further.

Who will Anahat Singh face in the semi-final?

Anahat is set to face Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam, the world No. 4, for a place in the Silicon Valley Open final.

The two players met in the women’s singles final at the 2026 Asian Games, where Sivasangari won gold and Anahat took silver. The upcoming match will give the Indian another opportunity to test herself against one of the leading players on the professional circuit.

Anahat has also made history this year by becoming the first Indian to win the girls’ singles title at the World Junior Squash Championships. A victory in California would take her into her first PSA Gold final.

Google Trends snapshot: Anahat Singh searches

Snapshot of Google Trends captured on October 23, 2026 at 10:30 am (IST)

The Google Trends snapshot shows the following details for the search term:

Search query: anahat singh squash

anahat singh squash Search volume: 1,000+

1,000+ Search interest: Up 400%

Up 400% Status: Active

Active Trend duration: Around three hours before the snapshot was captured

Why is Anahat Singh trending?

Anahat Singh is trending after reaching the semi-finals of the Silicon Valley Open, her first last-four appearance at a PSA Gold event. Her comeback victory over Salma Hany, following her straight-games win over Nour El Sherbini, has brought fresh attention to the young Indian squash player’s progress on the international circuit.