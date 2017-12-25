It’s Christmas time! The festival that brings in all of hopes and good vibes at a time when everyone almost closes the diary for the year.

Merry Christmas 2017: Images, Greetings, Wishes, Photos, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Messages: It’s Christmas time! The festival that brings in all of hopes and good vibes at a time when everyone almost closes the diary for the year. The day is not only marked as celebration of Lord Jesus’ birth, it also virtually signals the ushering in of the New Year! Christmas is all about ‘laugh and be merry’. Santa Claus, Christmas carols, Christmas feast spread are some of the quintessential elements that complete the celebrations.

Not only that people celebrate the Christmas spirit by sharing time and gifts with loved ones. And there might be a situation where people are not able to catch up with some of them, well in that case they switch to wishes via messages, text, calls, emails to all those couldn’t be reached physically and express heartfelt appreciation for others during the season of joy.

So, let’s make it more special with greetings, wishes and messages for our loved ones this Christmas:

*Christmas is come,

We send you candies in advanced,

Don’t think more about,

How to celebrate,

Because I coming to near you,

Merry Christmas to you!

*May this Christmas bring you happiness,

All problem of your life got solve by,

Lord Jesus and they poured their love and,

Kindness to you, have a nice day,

Merry Christmas 2017

*It is the season of the heart

A special time of caring

The ways of love made clear

It is the season of the spirit

The message, if we hear it

Is make it last all year.

Merry Christmas 2017!

*The joy of brightening other lives, bearing others’ burdens, easing other’s loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of Christmas.

* Celebrate this Christmas with lot of fun,

And make the day more memorable,

As after this day whenever you these days,

It always has good memories,

Merry Christmas 2017

(image courtesy: christmas.365greetings.com)