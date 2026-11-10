India is well on course to achieve its ambitious $1-trillion export target for the current financial year, with exports of goods and services reaching around $480 billion in the first half, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the second half would deliver stronger growth.

Addressing the curtain-raiser for the third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled for February 4-9 2027, Goyal said India had already achieved about 48% of its annual export target in the first six months, while September’s export performance had reinforced the positive outlook. He hinted at a strong October performance, saying the numbers, to be released on November 15, would come as a surprise.

“Our $1-trillion export target this year is sacrosanct. We have to achieve it,” Goyal said.

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On the India-EU trade agreement, Goyal said opening up India’s automobile market should be seen as an opportunity to attract European manufacturers to set up production facilities in the country rather than merely increase imports.

European automakers facing high manufacturing costs and regulatory pressures at home could use India as a manufacturing and export hub, given its large domestic market, competitive costs and growing component ecosystem.

Goyal said European companies had indicated they would initially introduce a limited number of models to test consumer demand before considering shifting production to India.

“Once we are able to finalise what has appetite in India, then we will bring that car manufacturing to India, not only for India, but for the world,” he said.

He said greater participation by European manufacturers could benefit the entire mobility ecosystem, including auto-component makers, steel and rubber producers and startups, through investments, technology partnerships and integration into global supply chains.

India’s free trade agreements, with negotiations underway with seven to eight more countries, would provide preferential access to markets accounting for nearly 75% of global GDP, he added.

Goyal urged the industry to make Bharat Mobility a global platform, targeting at least 25,000 international visitors out of an expected one million, with greater participation from the global aftermarket.

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Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi said around 3.1 million vehicles were added in October, against 2.6 million in September. Citing Niti Aayog projections, he said electric vehicles were expected to grow at a 49% compound annual growth rate until 2030.

He said the government’s clean mobility push covered hydrogen, CNG, compressed biogas and LNG alongside electric vehicles. Localisation of components and batteries was being pursued, while a construction equipment manufacturing scheme was at an advanced stage. Domestic rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity was expected to come up over the next one to two years.