KEC International, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company of RPG group, has revised revenue growth guidance downwards to 8 to 10% for the current financial year from 10 to 15% earlier, due to revenue losses in West Asia .The company is also looking to diversify in new geographies to derisk it’s operations and grow. In an interview, the company’s managing director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal speaks to Raghavendra Kamath about the company’s order prospects and key issues in the EPC business .

What kind of orders you are getting from West Asia now and do you think there will be any significant jump in the orders from the region in the coming quarters?

We have an order book and L1 of position of between Rs. 9,000 crore to Rs. 9,500 Crore in Middle East .We have got orders from Saudi Arabiia , UAE Oman and so on . We are further L1 in orders from Saudi and UAE. Secondly, there is a long tender pipeline even now. So we can definitely get more orders in the coming few months from the existing pipeline, and these are not orders related to the war These are the normal orders. The orders are T&D (transmission and distribution) heavy, but there are some inquiries for oil and gas pipeline also.

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What kind of new orders you are expecting from the region ?

The order pipeline is on three or four accounts. One is obviously they are still continuing to invest in renewable infrastructure with whatever is happening on the oil. There are a lot of renewable projects, especially in Saudi Arabia . Second is, we are already doing a large regional interconnection project. In fact, that is the largest project ever secured by KEC, a line between Saudi to Oman passing through Abu Dubai. We had earlier done another line which was from Saudi to Kuwait to Iraq. With the war, they want to strengthen the interconnection. So they are coming out with more interconnection projects between these countries. We expect new projects will now come on grid resilience. The other interesting piece is that they also want to build more data centers and even on data centers, they need backups .

Have you got any orders for data centers there as of now ?

As of now , we have not got any order. In India, we have built five data centers. We are bidding for a lot of them. So it is civil work. In some cases we are bidding for MEP. (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) We are also doing electrical work, substation, transmission line. Like we are are doing a very large transmission line for a private developer for a data center in New Mumbai.

What kind of business opportunity do you see in data centers in India?

So for us, we are looking at an order book of almost Rs 2000 crore to Rs 3000 crore in the next two-three years in data centres. We feel there is a huge scope for MEP and electrical T&D in data centres .

What are the major challenges for EPC companies such as KEC in the country ?

We are not seeing too much of capex happening from the government sector except in power. Secondly , even in the private sector , the major capex is in thappeng n metals and mining sector and a little bit on the automobile sector. The biggest issue which we have seen is the availability of labour and right of way. I think those are the two or three issues which we have seen for EPC companies.

Earlier , you flagged some concerns regarding the payment delays in certain water projects and continued pleasure on working capital. So, have you seen any improvement on those fronts?

No, no improvement. Thhe problem on water payments continues.