Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has reported a significant improvement in financial performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 (Q2 FY 2026-27), marking a turnaround in profitability compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s performance reflects its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, efficient fleet deployment, prudent financial management and sustainable value creation, resulting in a significant turnaround in profitability while reinforcing its leadership in India’s dredging sector.

DCIL has demonstrated its ability to deliver improved performance through operational efficiency

Jasmeet Singh Bindra, IRTS, Chairman (Non-Executive), stated that the “impressive financial turnaround” marks a significant milestone in DCIL’s journey towards sustained profitability and long-term value creation. The substantial improvement in profitability, coupled with strong growth in income from our own dredgers, reflects the Company’s operational resilience, strategic focus and prudent financial management.

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“Despite a challenging operating environment, DCIL has demonstrated its ability to deliver improved performance through operational efficiency, effective resource utilisation and disciplined execution, reinforcing our confidence in the Company’s future growth potential,” he said.

During Q2 FY 2026-27, income from operations undertaken by DCIL’s own dredgers increased by 23.08% to Rs 198.66 crore, compared with Rs 161.41 crore in Q2 FY 2025-26.

Total revenue, including subcontract revenue and other income, stood at Rs 211.83 crore, compared with Rs 213.37 crore in the corresponding quarter.

DCIL recorded EBITDA of Rs 41.69 crore, an increase of 58.58% over Rs 26.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) improved to Rs 7.51 crore from a loss of Rs 33.06 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 7.31 crore against a loss of 34.17 crore, representing a year-on-year improvement of “41.48 crore.

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, total revenue rose to 568.29 crore from 456.43 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2025-26. EBITDA increased to Rs 104.60 crore from 174.26 crore, while PAT improved to Rs 18.54 crore from a loss of Rs 57.51 crore in the previous-year period.

The quarter’s results reflect a reduction in depreciation to Rs 25.53 crore from Rs 36.53 crore and finance costs to “8.65 crore from 22.82 crore. The revised estimated useful lives and residual values of eligible dredgers, approved by the Board with effect from August 4, 2026, were applied prospectively.

At the same time, power, fuel and lubricants expenditure increased to 101.02 crore from 70.61 crore, primarily due to higher fuel procurement prices.