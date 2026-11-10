Have you started warming up to the AI features on your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? There’s bad news – you may need to pay for it soon. Based on latest developments The era of getting advanced smartphone AI features completely for free is coming to an end.

Over the last two years, tech companies like Samsung, Apple, Oppo and almost all major brands gave away AI tools for free to convince people to buy new phones. However, running smart AI models in the cloud costs billions of dollars in computer power and electricity, and somebody had to pay the price.

Hence, Samsung and Apple are changing their strategy about free AI on their device – they are preparing to start charging users for heavy AI features from next year.

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According to various reports and leaks, both companies want to turn AI from a free perk into a regular paid service. Basic AI tools will stay free, but if you want the most powerful features, you will have to pay.

Samsung’s plan: Make Galaxy AI premium

According to details reported by SamMobile, Samsung is building a paid subscription service called Galaxy AI Premium (also called the Max plan in early software code).

The price: Early leaks show it could cost $4.99 per month or $47.99 per year.

What stays free: Everyday tools under “Galaxy AI Core, like summarising web pages (Browsing Assist), quick daily summaries (Now Brief), basic photo editing (Photo Assist), and drawing tools (Creative Studio), will remain free. However, Samsung will place monthly usage limits on these free tools.

What you pay or: Subscribers get 4 times more monthly usage allowance, plus exclusive heavy-duty tools such as:

Gen Video: Turning photos into short videos using AI prompts.

Turning photos into short videos using AI prompts. Bixby Action: Advanced automation that lets the phone perform multi-step tasks across different apps on its own.

Advanced automation that lets the phone perform multi-step tasks across different apps on its own. Daily Briefing: A much more detailed personal updates hub than the basic free version.

This paid plan is expected to launch with Samsung’s upcoming One UI 9.5 software update alongside its next flagship Galaxy S phones.

Apple’s plan: Intelligence Usage Packs

Apple is taking a slightly different approach. Instead of forcing everyone into a monthly subscription for basic Siri tasks, Apple is introducing pay-as-you-go top-up options for heavy workloads, according to reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

The Price: Apple has created a $49.99 one-time “Intelligence Usage Pack“.

Where it works first: This add-on first appeared inside Apple’s professional music software, Logic Pro. It gives extra AI processing tokens to creative professionals who run out of their free monthly allowance.

Important Rules:



No Sharing: You cannot share these purchased tokens with family members through iCloud Family Sharing.

1-Year Expiration: Unused AI tokens carry over each month, but they expire 12 months after you buy them.

Expanding to More Apps: Industry experts expect Apple to add similar usage packs to its other work apps soon, including Final Cut Pro (video editing), Keynote (presentations), Pages (documents), and Numbers (spreadsheets).

Why no more free AI

When you use your phone to generate a video or summarise a long document, your phone sends that request to giant computer servers in data centers. Running those servers costs money every single second and, as obvious, no company wants to do charity. Hence, just like your ChatGPT or Claude subscriptions, youur on-device AI features will also need you to pay for them.