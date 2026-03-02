Dyson recently introduced its HushJet Purifier Compact in India. The latest air purifier comes in two colour options and features an activated carbon filter designed to remove unpleasant smells. It also includes an electrostatic filtration system that can trap particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact works with the MyDyson app, enabling users to check air quality levels in real time and set operating schedules remotely. In addition, the device supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. An integrated LCD screen displays current air quality readings directly on the unit.

The purifier positions itself as a powerful air purifier in a compact form factor, designed for smaller rooms and tighter spaces without compromising on filtration or airflow. After using it for a month in both the bedroom and the living room, here’s our take on how the purifier performs.

Design and Build

The Dyson Hush Jet Purifier Compact is noticeably smaller and lighter than many traditional air purifiers, making it easy to move from room to room as needed. It has a clean, minimal design that fits well in modern interiors without drawing too much attention. Controls are intuitive, and the unit feels solidly built despite its lightweight frame. The compact size doesn’t make it feel cheap — rather, it accentuates ease of placement in small areas.

Air quality filtration

The Air purifier comes equipped with a multi-stage HEPA filtration system. The Hush Jet effectively captures fine dust, pollen, pet dander, and other airborne particles. In practical use, I noticed a visible reduction in dust buildup on surfaces after a few days of continuous operation. The purifier also helped reduce common indoor irritants, making the air feel cleaner and more breathable. For bedrooms, home offices, and compact living spaces, its performance is well above what I expected for a compact unit.

Performance and noise levels

The Dyson Hush Jet Purifier Compact runs efficiently, cycling through air quickly even at lower fan speeds. One of the standout aspects for me was how quiet it remained during operation; even when set at a moderate level, it didn’t produce the harsh noise common in many purifiers. This makes it suitable for use while working, relaxing, or even sleeping without distraction.

Ease of use

The setup of the Air purifier was straightforward: just plug it in, turn it on, and select the desired fan speed. The control interface is minimal but functional, and switching modes is smooth. I appreciated the lack of unnecessary complexity. The purifier also features basic indicators for filter life and performance, so you can tell when it’s time to replace the filter.

Energy consumption and practicality

Despite its strong performance, the unit doesn’t draw excessive power. During daily use, it consumes a moderate amount of electricity, comparable to other compact appliances. The small footprint also means it fits on desks, shelves, or nightstands without dominating a room.

Conclusion

Priced at Rs 29,900, the Dyson Hush Jet Purifier Compact delivers solid air purification in a small, user-friendly package. While it’s not designed for large open spaces, it performs strongly in bedrooms, studies, and medium rooms. If you’re looking for a quiet, efficient purifier with minimal setup and reliable filtration, this compact Dyson model is worth considering.