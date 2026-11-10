Max Estates, the real estate arm of Max group, is targeting an income of over Rs 1000 crore from commercial properties in the short term , about 43% higher than the current levels .

In a Q2 earnings call, Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director, Max Estates , said the company would continue to expand its commercial portfolio.

“We are currently on a run rate of close to ₹700 crore of annual rental income. We look to scale this up to much beyond ₹1,000 crore in the near term, so we will look to add on the commercial side as well,” Vachani said.

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The company has nearly 1.3 million sq ft of leased area, with lease rental income of ₹39 crore during Q2 FY27.

Max Estates has outlined plans to add nearly one million sq ft of commercial development annually, alongside around two million sq ft of residential development each year.

Max Square Two, with a leasable area of nearly 0.9 million sq ft, has an estimated annual rental potential of ₹125 crore. Around 310,000 sq ft has been pre-leased at rentals more than 25% above the micro-market average.

Max District in Sector 65, Gurugram, has a leasable area of nearly 1.6 million sq ft and an estimated annual rental potential of ₹225 crore. Around 200,000 sq ft has been pre-leased at rentals more than 35% above the micro-market average.

The company also outlined proposed business development opportunities in Delhi-NCR, including a proposed mixed use development on nearly 84.71 acres in West Delhi, with an estimated gross development value of ₹10,000-12,000 crore. The proposed consideration is ₹420 crore through a share swap.

A proposed joint development agreement for a residential project of nearly 9.76 acres in Ghaziabad could have saleable potential of around 1.5 million sq ft and an estimated gross development value of ₹2,500-3,000 crore.

The company recorded pre-sales of ₹2,092 crore during the July-September quarter, taking H1 FY27 pre-sales to ₹3,184 crore, equivalent to nearly 60% of its full-year FY26 sales.