Govardhan Pooja 2017: Date, History, Legend, Significance and Celebration

Govardhan Pooja, one of the auspicious festival of the Hindus, is celebrated a day after the Diwali in the month of Kartik. Also known as Bali Pratipada, on this occasion, devotees offer puja to Lord Krishna. According to Hindu religion, this pooja marks the victory of Lord Krishna over the arrogance of Lord Indra. People also worship the pile of grains (symbolizing the Govardhan mountain) on the day.

Govardhan Pooja 2017: Date

This year the Govardhan Pooja will be celebrated by the people on Monday i.e. 31st October.

Govardhan Pooja 2017: History and Legend

Commemorating the history of Govardhan Parbat, on this occasion people remember how Lord Krishna saved the lives many people’s lives during unprecedented rain. Going by the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna asked the people of Vrindavan to worship nature. He told people to worship the Govardhan Hill and stop worshipping Lord Indra. The message by Lord Krishna was mainly to make people understand the importance of nature. But Lord Indra, who is also known as the God of rain, was angry with the teachings of Lord Krishna and he started heavy rain on Gokul. In a bid to protect people, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his little finger and provided shelter to the people under it.

Govardhan Pooja 2017: Significance

1. On Govardhan Pooja, people worship mountain as it provides shelter to the people under severe conditions.

2. During the Govardhan Pooja, devotees bath their cows and bulls in the morning and decorate them with garlands and flowers.

3. The Govardhan Pooja day coincides with Gujarati New Year day, which is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Kartik month.

Govardhan Pooja 2017: Celebration

Devotees perform this pooja by making hillocks of cow-dung which represents the Mount Govardhan. They decorate it with flowers and worship them. People also pray to Lord Krishna who taught people to worship the nature.