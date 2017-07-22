Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2017: Exams tomorrow, download hall tickets now at tstet.cgg.gov.in

According to reports, over 3.67 lakh aspirants will appear for the Telangana TET 2017 exam this year. (official website)

TS TET 2017 hall ticket download: The School Education Department of Telangana has released hall tickets for all the eligible applicants appearing in the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2017. Candidates can download and print their hall ticket from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in. The Department has also confirmed that the TET exam will be conducted on Sunday, July 23 (tomorrow) as per the original schedule. According to reports, over 3.67 lakh aspirants will appear for the Telangana TET 2017 exam this year. Telangana TET (TS TET) will be conducted in 31 districts across the state. The candidates are required to score 60 per cent marks or above marks in TET. It is also expected that the results will be declared in the first week of August, as per Examswatch. The examination will be taken in two parts. The first paper will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5 and the second paper will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8, as per IE. While the first paper will have questions on child development and pedagogy, environmental science, mathematics etc. paper two will also have a similar structure. Each paper will have a weightage of 150 marks and aspirants can appear for one or both the papers.

Here are the steps to download the hall ticket for TSTET 2017:

1. Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the link activated for the TSTET 2017 hall ticket

3 Candidates must read the instructions carefully and check the box at the bottom of the page

4. Enter your reference ID or mobile number and date of birth and then click on “GO”.

5 Download your hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.