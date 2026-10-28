IT industry body Nasscom on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Ministry of Finance seeking more time to implement the revised GST rules on e-commerce deliveries, which the government notified on Tuesday and are to take effect on November 1. It has sought a deferment of the changes to January 1, 2027.

The changes follow the GST Council‘s decision at its 57th meeting on October 8 to bring a single tax on e-commerce deliveries. Every delivery of goods ordered online will be taxed at 5% without input tax credit, however the platform arranges it. Where the delivery person is too small to need GST registration, the platform will pay the tax. The Council also ended an exemption for goods transport agencies. The government notified the changes on Tuesday, and they take effect on November 1.

Nasscom said the changes would need significant adjustments across e-commerce and logistics companies. Their transactions run through connected technology and accounting systems, and the new rules would require changes to invoicing, tax calculations, input tax credit treatment and compliance processes. Companies would also need time to study the final rules, implement the changes and test them, it said.

Nasscom has also asked the government to hold an industry consultation with e-commerce platforms and logistics providers to address implementation issues. It said it supported the government’s aim of simplifying GST compliance.

FE had reported on October 11 that some platforms were considering approaching the government for more time.

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At present, some platforms such as Amazon pay 18% GST on deliveries with input tax credit, while others have claimed the GTA exemption through their in-house logistics arms, according to industry executives. The change would hit the latter hardest. Flipkart has claimed the exemption through Ekart, which handles 85-90% of its deliveries, and its liability could range from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, FE reported on October 26. Meesho‘s Valmo, which handles about half of the company’s orders, would also be affected, sources said. For platforms such as Amazon, the rate would fall to 5%, though losing input tax credit may limit the savings, analysts said.