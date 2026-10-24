By Aastha Bharadwaj

The biggest myth about climate careers is that you need to start over. That entering climate work means abandoning years of professional experience, going back to university, or transforming yourself into a policy expert, environmental scientist or renewable energy engineer.

In reality, most professionals already possess many of the skills climate-focused organisations need. The challenge is rarely a complete lack of expertise. It is understanding how existing capabilities translate into a rapidly changing economy. At ClimateHires, nearly 60% of the roles we hire for do not require specialised climate expertise. They require operations professionals who understand systems. Marketers who can shape behaviour. Finance professionals who can evaluate risk. Engineers who can improve efficiency. HR leaders who can build transition-ready workforces.

Reshaping the economy

For years, climate work was treated as specialist territory. The public image of a climate professional was narrowly defined: environmental scientists, policy negotiators, ESG consultants or renewable energy engineers. Those roles remain essential. But the definition of climate work is rapidly expanding. The climate economy is reshaping the one we already have. Today, climate action is increasingly embedded into manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, finance, consumer products, construction, mobility and supply chains. Companies are under growing pressure from investors, regulators, consumers and global markets to reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency and rethink industrial systems.

In India, this shift is accelerating through a combination of policy and economics. Disclosure frameworks such as Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting requirements, Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, rising energy costs and investor scrutiny are pushing companies to rethink operations. At the same time, climate action is increasingly becoming a business decision rather than only a compliance exercise. It is spreading across entire organisations. That means climate work now extends far beyond solar companies and environmental nonprofits. This shift is already influencing hiring. And many professionals are far closer to climate careers than they realise.

Separate your skills from your job title

One of the biggest barriers to climate transitions is psychological. People often identify themselves by title rather than by capability.

“I work in operations.”

“I’m in procurement.”

“I’m a finance manager.”

But titles are labels. Skills are assets.

An operations professional may already be improving efficiency, reducing waste, managing suppliers, analysing performance data and mitigating risk. Those capabilities are directly relevant to climate-focused work. A useful starting exercise is a skill inventory. Instead of focusing on designation, professionals should ask:

What problems do I solve every week?

What decisions do I influence?

Which metrics am I accountable for?

What systems do I improve?

What tools or processes do I manage?

Once reframed, many conventional business skills begin to look highly relevant to climate transition work. Below, we deep-dive into some key existing

functions and how they translate into climate work.

Supply chain and operations

Climate application: Low-carbon and circular supply chains

If you work in procurement, logistics or operations, you are already close to some of the most important climate transition challenges. Supply chains account for a significant share of corporate emissions, particularly Scope 3 emissions that occur outside direct company operations. As companies face pressure to reduce emissions across value chains, operational professionals are becoming central to decarbonisation strategies. A procurement manager who once focused purely on cost and efficiency may now also evaluate supplier emissions, transportation impacts and material circularity. An operations leader may help redesign systems to reduce waste, improve energy efficiency or localise sourcing.

Climate roles to explore

Sustainable Procurement Manager

Scope 3 Emissions Analyst

Circular Economy Specialist

Sustainable Operations Lead

Reality check

Not every sustainability role requires deep technical carbon accounting expertise from day one. Many organisations first need professionals who understand operational systems and can work cross-functionally.

Marketing & communications

Climate application: Behaviour change and sustainability storytelling

Many climate solutions fail not because the technology is weak, but because people do not understand, trust or adopt them. That makes communications increasingly central to climate action. Marketing professionals are already skilled at shaping consumer behaviour, simplifying complex ideas and building brand trust. Those same capabilities are critical in climate-focused industries. An EV company needs marketers who can position electric mobility as aspirational and practical. A sustainable materials startup needs communicators who can explain industrial innovation without jargon. Large corporations increasingly need teams capable of communicating sustainability goals credibly while avoiding greenwashing.

Climate roles to explore

Sustainability Communications

Climate Content Strategist

ESG Reporting Communicator

Brand Manager for Climate Tech

Finance

Climate application: Climate risk and sustainable finance

Climate risk is increasingly becoming financial risk. Banks, investors and corporations are now evaluating exposure to extreme weather, regulatory shifts, carbon-intensive assets and transition risk.

This has created growing demand for professionals who can apply traditional financial expertise within climate-focused contexts. A finance analyst who once evaluated infrastructure investments may now model renewable energy projects. Investment professionals may increasingly assess climate exposure within portfolios. Corporate finance teams may help structure decarbonisation roadmaps or sustainability-linked financing. Large institutions including the World Bank, BlackRock and major consulting firms have expanded work around climate risk frameworks, transition finance and sustainable investment strategies.

Climate roles to explore

Climate Risk Analyst

Sustainable Finance Associate

Carbon Market Analyst

ESG Investment Strategist

Many climate finance roles involve mainstream financial analysis applied to energy systems, industrial transitions and long-term risk management.

Engineering & manufacturing

Climate application: Industrial efficiency and clean technology

Engineering sits at the centre of decarbonisation. Whether through industrial efficiency, electrification, advanced materials, battery systems or renewable integration, engineers are directly shaping emissions outcomes.

ALSO READ Question vaults to AI: Nandan Nilekani outlines new approach to tackle exam paper leaks

A mechanical engineer may redesign systems to reduce energy consumption. Manufacturing teams may improve water efficiency, minimise waste or retrofit industrial equipment for electrification. Software engineers are increasingly contributing to carbon accounting platforms, energy optimisation systems and industrial analytics tools. Companies such as Siemens and Schneider Electric, alongside a growing ecosystem of climate startups, operate at this intersection of engineering and sustainability.

Climate roles to explore

Energy Efficiency Engineer

Renewable Systems Engineer

Sustainable Manufacturing Specialist

Decarbonisation Consultant

HR and talent

Climate application: Workforce transformation

The climate transition is also a workforce transition. As industries evolve, organisations increasingly need professionals who can recruit, train and retain talent capable of operating in changing business environments. HR leaders can influence sustainability culture, workforce planning and organisational readiness. An HR professional may help integrate sustainability KPIs into performance systems, launch green upskilling programmes or recruit for transition-focused roles.

Climate roles to explore

Sustainability HR Lead

Climate Talent Development Manager

Green Workforce Strategist

HR professional at climate startups

The piece is published in arrangement with Climate Action Live https://www.climateaction.live