Microsoft has launched a new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees in the US, India, Canada and the UK. The programme gives employees a chance to leave the company with financial support and career planning resources.

The new offer is available to eligible employees at level 70 and below in participating organisations. It is Microsoft‘s second voluntary separation initiative this year, following the Voluntary Retirement Program (VRP) announced in April.

Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s executive vice president and chief people officer, announced the new programme in an internal message shared with employees on Viva Engage. The message was slightly edited before being shared externally.

The announcement comes ahead of Microsoft’s third-quarter results on Wednesday and follows the voluntary retirement programme it introduced earlier this year.

What is Microsoft’s new voluntary exit offer?

Coleman said the new programme gives employees who are considering leaving Microsoft another option.

“Today, we’re introducing a new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) to eligible employees within participating organisations,” she wrote.

She said the offer “gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support.”

The programme is also intended to help Microsoft adjust its workforce as business needs change. Coleman said it “gives participating organisations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs.”

Who can apply for the offer?

The programme is open to eligible employees at level 70 and below in participating organisations in the United States, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.

Around 60,000 employees are eligible, according to CNBC, citing a person familiar with the matter. The offer covers about 27% of Microsoft’s total workforce of 223,000 employees.

The move comes as the software company spends heavily on data centres to meet the growing demand for AI computing. Microsoft provides cloud services to companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI, along with several other businesses.

Coleman described it as “a time-limited, voluntary program” that allows eligible employees to “leave Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources.”

However, the offer will not be available across the entire company. Some teams will participate, while others will not.

“Some organisations are providing the Voluntary Exit Offer, and some are not,” Coleman wrote.

She said participation would depend on each business’s priorities, commitments to customers and workforce requirements. Eligible employees were told to expect an email with a link to their individual offer details “within the next few hours.”

Microsoft has not disclosed how much money employees will receive, how long they will have to accept the offer or how many employees are eligible.

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Microsoft says it will learn from the new programme

Coleman said the voluntary exit offer is part of Microsoft’s changing approach to managing its workforce. The company wants to give employees more flexibility when deciding their next career move.

The programme shows “an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” she wrote.

She added that the new offer “builds on what we learned earlier this year through the Voluntary Retirement Program.”

Coleman also acknowledged that the programme is new for the company and that Microsoft will learn from how it works.

“The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us. We’ll learn from it,” she said.

She added that Microsoft would continue helping employees “focus on the work that matters most, build new skills and, where it makes sense, find new opportunities across Microsoft.”

Coleman also said that “there is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee.”

She ended her message with a commitment to keep employees informed and improve the process.

“My promise is to continue to provide clarity, listen and learn and keep improving,” she wrote.

Microsoft’s AI spending puts pressure on finances

Microsoft has been increasing its spending on data centres to support the growing use of AI. The company said in July that its capital spending for the September quarter was expected to exceed $50 billion.

In the same quarter a year earlier, its capital spending and finance leases stood at $34.9 billion.

The rising costs have put pressure on the company’s finances, prompting it to look for ways to manage its workforce and spending.

In April, Microsoft announced its first-ever voluntary retirement programme, which was open to around 7% of its US employees. In July, the company also announced plans to cut 4,800 jobs.

Reports said the retirement package included severance pay, continued healthcare coverage and faster stock vesting. Eligible employees who accepted the offer could receive between eight and 39 weeks of base salary, depending on their level and length of service.

Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said the programme was expected to cost the company around $900 million.

At the time, Coleman said the retirement programme was designed to help longtime employees leave “on their own terms, with generous company support.” Eligible employees and their managers received the details on May 7, after which employees had 30 days to decide whether to accept the offer.

Microsoft remains cash-positive despite rising costs

Microsoft’s spending comes as other major technology companies also face the financial impact of their AI investments.

In the second quarter, cloud rivals Alphabet and Amazon both reported negative free cash flow. Microsoft, however, reported positive free cash flow of $19.64 billion during the period.

That was still a 23% decline from the same period a year earlier.

Free cash flow measures the money a company has left after paying for its operating expenses and capital investments. It is an important measure of how much cash a business can use for other purposes after covering these costs.