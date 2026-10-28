SpiceJet is set to induct as many as eight wet-leased aircraft in the coming weeks as the airline looks to strengthen capacity ahead of the winter travel season and move towards its target of operating around 200 daily flights.

Four Airbus A321 aircraft wet-leased from Air One Moldova have already arrived and have begun passenger services while four Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Smartwings are expected to join the fleet, according to people familiar with the development.

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SpiceJet recently retired its last three Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, reducing its active fleet to eight, according to sources. The airline has also inducted three Airbus A320s on wet lease from Cambodia-based Sky Angkor Airways a few weeks ago, taking its active fleet to 15 aircraft including the newly added Airbus A321s.

The additions are part of SpiceJet’s previously announced plan to induct 20 wet-leased aircraft to expand its network, increase flight frequencies and cater to higher passenger demand during the peak travel season. Wet leasing involves an arrangement in which an aircraft is provided along with crew, maintenance and insurance.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, had earlier said the airline would induct 20 aircraft to strengthen its operations during the winter and summer peak travel periods.

“These aircraft will support our operations through both the winter and summer peak travel periods, while helping bring greater stability to capacity and ease pressure on airfares,” Maharshi had said.

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The planned induction comes as airlines prepare for increased passenger traffic during the winter schedule, which runs from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027. Additional capacity is expected to help SpiceJet expand its network and offer more travel options while improving operational stability during periods of heightened demand.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet continues to operate from Terminal 1 at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The airline has not announced plans to shift operations to the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), unlike competitors IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express, which have announced plans to move or introduce services from the new airport.