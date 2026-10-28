JSW Energy reported a net profit of Rs 1,056.37 crore in Q2FY27, increasing 49.91% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 704.68 crore reported in Q2FY26. T

JSW Energy’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,368.47 crore, up 23% YoY from Rs 5,177.42 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, JSW Energy’s net profit more than doubled by rising 124.3%. Revenue also increased 22.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

JSW Energy has appointed Chandrasekaran Prabhakaran, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director designated as Director-Finance, effective October 28. The appointment and remuneration as Whole-time Director will be for a term of five years.

JSW Energy acquires 300 MW Maruti Thermal Plant

JSW Energy added 813 MW of capacity in Q2 FY27, including 513 MW of renewable energy capacity added organically. In the first half of FY27, total capacity additions stood at 1,686 MW, of which 1,386 MW came from organic renewable energy projects.

The company also acquired the 300 MW Maruti Thermal Plant at an enterprise value of Rs 1,410 crore. The plant has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 195 MW of net capacity with Rajasthan discoms, with a residual life of 14 years. It also has 64 MW of net merchant capacity.

JSW Energy targets 3 GW renewable capacity addition

JSW Energy is targeting 3 GW of renewable energy capacity additions in FY27. It commissioned 1.4 GW in the first half of the financial year, achieving around 46% of its annual target.

The company plans to add the remaining 1.6 GW in the second half of FY27 through 30 projects. Its organic capital expenditure stood at Rs 8,114 crore in the first half, keeping it on track to meet its capital expenditure guidance for the full financial year.