The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has seen more than 160 roles offered to students of its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2028 across the first two clusters of its summer placement process, with recruiters spanning consulting, investment banking, private equity, consumer goods and conglomerates.

The first cluster, held on October 23, had more than 85 roles across six cohorts, while the second, conducted on October 27, saw over 75 roles across nine cohorts. The second cluster also expanded the recruitment mix to include fashion and real estate, with Raymond, Eden Landmarks and Experion Developers participating in the process. The third cluster placements will be held in a day or two.

According to the institute, the first cluster drew a strong contingent of consulting firms, including McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Accenture Strategy, EY-Parthenon, Kearney and Oliver Wyman. Investment banking and markets recruiters included Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, HSBC and Citibank. Private equity and venture capital firms such as Blackstone, Ares Management, Gaja Capital and Multiples Alternate Asset Management also participated.

International opportunities were available through EY-Parthenon in Singapore and Goldman Sachs and HSBC in Hong Kong, according to the institute.

The second cluster brought together recruiters across consumer goods, conglomerates, financial platforms, healthcare, retail and consumer services. Companies in the consumer goods cohort included Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Dabur, AB InBev and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. Kwality Wall’s, Mars, Mondelez, Reckitt and Yum! were among the new or returning recruiters.

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The conglomerates cohort featured the Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Godrej Group, Tata Administrative Services, GMR Group, Vedanta and Saint-Gobain, among others. Amazon and Myntra participated in the retail B2B and e-commerce cohort, while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Medtronic India were among the healthcare recruiters. Bloomberg, FinIQ and Indxx featured in the financial platform and services cohort.

Both clusters were conducted in a hybrid format, allowing recruiters to participate online as well as in person.