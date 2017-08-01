  4. You can buy Redmi Note 4 in just Rs 999 on Flipkart in this big sale; check timings, date and other details

By: | Updated: August 1, 2017 8:22 PM
It's an amazing offer! (Photo: Flipkart website)

It’s an amazing offer! You can buy Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs 999. Now, you must be wondering about how, when and where related questions about the sale. Where – The offer is available on Flipkart. When – 12 noon on 2nd August. According to a banner on Flipkart website, “It’s raining offers this Wednesday. Be there at 12 noon on 2nd August.” The Flipkart page (offers on Redmi Note 4) says, “Celebrating 6 months – The Big Redmi Note 4 sale.” There are many offers on the Flipkart website to buy Redmi Note. Here are some of the offers:-

Citi credit card offer: Extra saving on EMI transactions with Citi credit card, pay as low as Rs 1,111 per month

 

 

Mi2 Air Purifier Offer: Buy Redmi Note 4, get extra Rs 500 off on Mi2 Air Purifier

 

Buy back guarantee on Redmi Note 4: Buy your Redmi Note 4, get assured 40% value back when you exchange later. Here is how Buy Back Guarantee works

 

 

Redmi Note in Rs 999: Exchange your old mobile, buy Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs 999. Up to Rs 12000 off on exchange

 

 

Timings: 12 noon on 2nd August

 

Link to the website to avail offer: http://www.flipkart.com/offers-on-redmi-note-4-store

 

Redmi Note 4: Specifications, prices and features

The phone has 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. The three variants – 2GB RAM/32GB memory, 3GB RAM/32GB memory and 4GB RAM/64GB memory – are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

