After years of decline triggered by smartphones, the digital camera industry is seeing renewed momentum globally and in India, driven by content creators, the shift to mirrorless systems and a growing ecosystem of professional imaging tools.

Recent data suggests the category may be stabilising after a decade of contraction. According to the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA), global shipments of cameras with built-in lenses reached 2.4 million units last year, up from 1.8 million in 2024. October 2025 was also the strongest month for digital camera and lens shipments in the past three years, indicating a rebound in demand.

In India, brands and e-commerce platforms are reporting strong growth as well. Sony India says its imaging business has expanded significantly in recent years.

“Over the past few years, our digital imaging business in India has witnessed strong and sustained momentum, with the category growing over 50% from FY22 to the present,” says Mukesh Srivastava, head of imaging business, Sony India.

According to Sajjan Kumar, managing director, Nikon India, the Indian camera market has undergone a structural transformation in recent years. “Over the past 2-3 years, the Indian camera market has witnessed a clear structural shift toward mirrorless systems, and Nikon has seen strong momentum in this segment,” Kumar says.

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Online marketplaces are seeing similar momentum. According to Zeba Khan, director, consumer electronics, Amazon India, cameras and accessories have recorded double-digit year-on-year growth on Amazon, led primarily by mirrorless and action cameras.

Flipkart also reports a sharp shift in demand patterns. “We’re also witnessing a definitive creator-led shift, with a 3x surge in demand for specialised imaging tools tailored for vloggers and digital storytellers,” a Flipkart spokesperson says.

Much of this growth is concentrated in the mirrorless camera segment, which is rapidly replacing traditional DSLRs. Mirrorless cameras are lighter, faster and better suited for hybrid photo-video workflows, making them attractive to both professionals and creators.

“Entry-level mirrorless cameras are fast becoming the preferred choice over traditional DSLRs, owing to their lightweight form factor, advanced capabilities, and accessible price points supported by no-cost EMI and instant bank discounts,” Khan says.

The entry-level pricing of mirrorless systems has also shifted upward as buyers opt for more advanced models. “Today, the entry threshold for mirrorless systems has moved closer to Rs 45,000 to Rs 75,000 from the erstwhile range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000,” the Flipkart spokesperson says.

Another key factor is the growing ecosystem around cameras. Increasingly, buyers are purchasing cameras along with microphones, tripods, stabilisation tools and lighting equipment, effectively building complete content production setups.

“Vlogging and content creation-oriented products now account for a significant share of camera sales on our platform, and customers are increasingly purchasing cameras alongside microphones, tripods, and smart stabilisation tools,” Khan says.

Industry players say the biggest driver behind the camera resurgence is the rise of the creator economy, which is reshaping how imaging devices are used. Millions of creators across platforms such as YouTube and Instagram now produce professional content regularly, often requiring equipment that goes beyond smartphone capabilities.

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“The explosion of creators across social media platforms, especially YouTube has significantly boosted the demand,” says Srivastava of Sony India.

In fact, the creator economy has become significant enough to receive policy recognition. “India’s Union Budget 2026 has, for the first time, made a significant push to formally support vloggers, YouTubers, filmmakers, and digital creators by recognising the creator economy as an important growth sector under the ‘Orange Economy’.”

“This move positions content creation as a legitimate career path, opening access to funding, infrastructure, and employment opportunities across filming, editing, and digital media,” he adds.

As creators scale their content production, many transition from smartphones to dedicated camera systems. “The rise of India’s creator economy has fundamentally reshaped demand patterns, with many creators transitioning from smartphones to dedicated camera systems to achieve cinematic quality, superior low-light performance and reliable autofocus,” adds Srivastava.

Hybrid content creation, combining photography and video, is now the dominant workflow.

“Hybrid shooting has effectively become the industry norm, particularly in weddings, events and social-first content, where both high-resolution stills and professional-grade video are equally important,” Srivastava says.

Nikon India is seeing similar shifts. “Mirrorless Z series cameras and Z NIKKOR lenses are now the primary growth driver for us in India, contributing an increasing share of overall interchangeable lens camera (ILC) sales year-on-year,” says Kumar.

While DSLR demand still exists among certain professional segments, mirrorless systems are becoming the dominant choice. “While DSLR demand continues in select professional and enthusiast segments, especially among wildlife and wedding photographers with existing ecosystems, mirrorless has emerged as the preferred choice for both new buyers and upgraders due to its lighter form factor, advanced autofocus capabilities, superior video performance, and hybrid functionality,” adds Kumar.

Nikon says creator demand is also accelerating adoption. “The rise of the creator economy in India has been one of the most significant demand drivers in recent years,” Kumar says.

“We are seeing strong traction from content creators, vloggers, YouTubers, wedding cinematographers, and hybrid shooters who require high-quality stills and professional-grade video in one device,” he adds.

Within Nikon’s lineup, mirrorless cameras such as the Z30, Z50II, Zfc and Zf are seeing strong demand among creators depending on their professional needs and budgets.

The growth is no longer limited to metro markets. “We are seeing creator-driven purchases expand across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well,” he says.

Price-wise, the mid-to-premium segment is seeing the strongest traction. “The 80,000 to 1.6 lakh segment is currently witnessing the strongest traction, especially within mirrorless systems,” Kumar says.

“This price band typically caters to serious enthusiasts, emerging professionals, and content creators who are willing to invest in quality equipment that offers both performance and longevity.”

Growth is also being driven by both new entrants and existing camera users upgrading their equipment.

“On one hand, we are seeing first-time buyers entering the ecosystem, especially creators who are upgrading from smartphones and seeking higher output quality. On the other hand, a significant portion of demand is coming from DSLR users transitioning to mirrorless systems,” says Kumar.

Another notable trend is the expansion of the camera ecosystem. “Today’s buyers, especially creators and hybrid shooters, are not just purchasing a camera body. They are investing in a complete content-creation setup, including lenses, external microphones, tripods, lighting systems, and editing tools,” Kumar says.

Seasonality continues to influence demand as well. “Festive periods such as Diwali and year-end sales cycles typically witness strong consumer traction, particularly in the enthusiast segment,” he adds.