The Terminal list S2

Prime Video

Releases: October 21

With his revenge mission complete, Navy SEAL commander James Reece searches for a reason to keep going. His pursuit of redemption draws him into an international conspiracy stretching from Moscow to Langley, with connections to his own family’s history. Travelling from the Indian Ocean through Africa, the Middle East and Europe, Reece confronts covert threats that expand his personal struggle into a battle against forces seeking to reshape the world.

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Nobody Wants This S3

Netflix

Releases: October 22

Having chosen to give their relationship another chance, Joanne and Noah move in together, trading uncertainty for the pleasures and complications of sharing a home. The agnostic podcaster and rabbi begin building a life as a couple, while those around them confront changes. The third season of the romantic comedy series follows established love and fresh beginnings through awkward adjustments, shifting ambitions and unresolved emotional ties.

Clayface

Theatres

Releases: October 23

Matt Hagen’s journey from Gotham’s streets to Hollywood stardom collapses when a crime boss leaves him disfigured. Deserted by those who once supported him, the actor turns to an experimental treatment that restores his appearance. The apparent miracle comes at a terrible cost, unsettling his mind and setting him on a destructive quest for revenge.