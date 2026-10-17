One of the first questions people ask after retirement is surprisingly predictable.

“How do I keep myself busy?”

It sounds sensible.

After all, most of us have spent forty years living by our calendars. Meetings. Deadlines. Travel. Family commitments. Social obligations. There was rarely a shortage of things to do.

So when that structure begins to loosen, our instinct is to replace it.

We join committees.

Take on advisory roles.

Accept every invitation.

Fill the week with activities.

Soon enough, the calendar looks reassuringly full again.

But every now and then, I meet someone whose life is packed with activity and yet feels strangely empty.

That’s because busyness and aliveness are not the same thing.

Busyness is about filling time.

Aliveness is about filling the spirit.

One can exist without the other.

The illusion of the full calendar

I have also met people whose lives appear wonderfully unhurried.

They read.

Walk.

Spend long afternoons talking with friends.

Mentor a few young entrepreneurs.

Travel slowly.

Volunteer occasionally.

Pursue interests that never become achievements.

From the outside, they seem to be doing less.

Yet they often seem to be living more.

Perhaps the difference lies in intention.

For much of our working lives, our time belonged to necessity.

In the second half of life, our time gradually becomes a reflection of our choices.

That makes every commitment worth questioning.

Am I doing this because it matters?

Or because I have become uncomfortable with empty space?

We live in a culture that quietly celebrates busyness.

Being busy makes us feel important.

It reassures us that we remain relevant.

But perhaps relevance no longer needs to be measured by how full our diary is.

Perhaps it can be measured by how present we are.

There is something deeply satisfying about doing one meaningful thing well.

Having an uninterrupted conversation.

Reading without glancing at your phone.

Watching a sunset without feeling guilty that you should be somewhere else.

Being fully available to a grandchild.

Cooking a meal simply because you enjoy the process.

These moments rarely appear productive.

Yet they are often the moments we remember.

Replacing urgency with intention

The second half of life is not an invitation to withdraw from the world.

Nor is it an invitation to recreate the pace of the first half.

It is an opportunity to become more deliberate about where your energy goes.

To replace urgency with intention.

Activity with meaning.

Motion with presence.

Perhaps the goal is not to have a calendar that is full.

Perhaps it is to have a life that feels full.

Because when all is said and done, people rarely look back wishing they had been busier.

They look back wishing they had been more alive.

And here’s a question worth carrying into tomorrow:

When you look at your calendar today, does it reflect your habits… or the life you truly want to live?

Editor’s Note: This article is part of the ongoing ‘Live to 100’ series by Sanjay Mehta for Financial Express. Across the column, the series explores the essential shifts needed for a fulfilling second half of life from cultivating inner fitness and financial peace of mind to embracing curiosity, intentionality, and lifelong growth. Read previous editions of the series here.

The author is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.