Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

Navratri special

October 18, Biswa Banglamela Prangam, Kolkata, 6 pm

The Backstage Siblings— Prachi and Raghav — bring the Navratri special Bhakti Dance Floor live with devotional music and singing. Join in for a live jamming session by the brother-sister duo as they bring vibrant energy and no setlist to the stage.

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A modern art show

October 18, HiTex Convention Centre, Hyderabad, 11 am–7 pm

Auction house AstaGuru’s ShowKeen showcases modern and contemporary Indian art, fine and heirloom jewellery, and luxury timepieces. The selection features works by MF Husain, FN Souza, Ram Kumar, along with heirloom jewellery, luxury timepieces.

Notes from Rajasthan

October 21, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 7 pm

The Desert, the Mystic, the Musician brings the musical heritage of Rajasthan’s Mir community to life through folk songs, storytelling and the distinctive sounds of the algoza. Drawing from generations of musicians and the Bhakti and Sufi traditions, the performance by master musicians Rajak Ali (vocals and harmonium) and Abdul Jabbar (vocals, tabla & algoza) offers a glimpse into the desert’s cultural memory.

Tradition finds its voice

October 22, India Habitat

Centre, New Delhi, 7 pm

The musical show, Aarambh celebrates emerging talent in Indian classical music with performances by young artistes, featuring a veena recital by Niveditha Arun, accompanied by Ratul S Kumar on mridangam, followed by a Hindustani classical vocal recital by Swarn Vijh.

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Stories woven across centuries

October 23, NMACC, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

The Gate of Years is a monologue performed by actor-director Kenneth Desai. Set in the ancient streets of Baghdad and Cairo, the act weaves together deep stories of human resilience, connection, and the pivotal choices that shape our lives across the centuries.