Kolkata Metro QR ticket booking: Passengers travelling by Kolkata Metro can now buy tickets without downloading an app or waiting at ticket counters. Ahead of Durga Puja, Metro Railway Kolkata has launched two digital ticketing facilities aimed at making ticket purchases faster and hassle-free.

As per the official release dated October 14, 2026, commuters can purchase tickets by scanning QR-code stickers displayed at selected Metro stations. The facility has initially been implemented at 11 stations, with plans to extend it to other stations across all corridors.

Passengers will be able to buy Metro tickets through the Paytm app, in addition to the existing Aamar Kolkata Metro App.

Kolkata Mero QR ticket booking: How does it work?

Under the new facility, passengers can scan QR-code stickers displayed at Metro stations using their smartphones. The system allows commuters to purchase mobile QR tickets through a web-based process without installing a separate application.

In its official post on X, Metro Railway Kolkata encourage passengers to use the facility, stating, “No need to stand in long queues or download any app anymore.” The railway also shared a step-by-step guide explaining how passengers can make bookings.

How to purchase Kolkata Metro tickets using QR stickers

As per the official instructions shared by Metro Railway Kolkata, passengers can follow below given steps:

Locate the QR-code sticker displayed at the Metro station. Scan the code with your smartphone. Open the link that is displayed after scanning. Choose the Buy QR Ticket option. Enter the destination station, number of passengers and mobile number. Complete the payment using an available payment gateway. After completing the payment, download the generated QR ticket using the Download Ticket PDF option.

This process allows passengers to buy tickets without visiting a physical ticket counter.

Kolkata Metro: 11 stations offering QR ticket booking

As per Metro Railway Kolkata, the facility will be initially available at the following stations:

No. Metro station 1 Esplanade 2 Dum Dum 3 Dakshineswar 4 Rabindra Sarobar 5 Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 6 Kalighat 7 Howrah 8 Sealdah 9 Sovabazar-Sutanuti 10 Salt Lake Sector V 11 Dum Dum Cantonment

Metro Railway has also mentioned that the facility will be extended to other stations across its corridors. However, it has not announced a specific timeline for the wider rollout.

Kolkata Metro QR ticket booking: Key points

Launch date: October 14, 2026

Initial coverage: 11 Metro stations

App requirement: No separate app required for station QR booking

Additional alternative: Ticket booking through Paytm

Is there a discount on QR ticket booking?

A photo shared by the Metro Railway Kolkata’s official ticketing information shows a QR-code sticker at Park Street Metro station advertising a 5% discount.

The photo also states that passengers can buy tickets for any destination without downloading any app. Passengers can check the applicable fare and any available discount before buying the tickets.

Kolkata Metro introduces Paytm ticket booking

Apart from the station-based QR facility, Metro Railway Kolkata has launched ticket purchases through the Paytm app.

As per the official release, passengers can use Paytm to buy tickets from their originating station to their destination, offering another option alongside the Aamar Kolkata Metro app.

The two facilities were inaugurated by Metro Railway Kolkata General Manager Prem Sagar Gupta at Park Street Metro station on October 14. While addressing the event, Gupta stated that the initiatives would help passengers purchase tickets more quickly and conveniently, avoid long queues and save valuable time.