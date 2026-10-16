The iPhone Duo is about to go on sale, and one of the fundamental concerns for prospective buyers is not its durability or its exorbitant price tag in India. Instead, the concern comes from rival Samsung and its foldable stable – the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Not only is the Samsung Fold 8 more affordable than the iPhone Duo, it also brings a lot more functionality to the table. On paper, the Fold 8 has everything going for it, and the iPhone Duo seems to be a fancy alternative for existing iPhone users who seek to stick to the iOS ecosystem.

Hence, if you are willing to splurge on a foldable smartphone this festive season and your list of chosen ones rounds up between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple iPhone Duo, which one of these should you choose?

Let’s begin our comparison with a brief comparison of the core specifications.

Technical specifications comparison

Parameters Apple iPhone Duo Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Starting Price $1,999 / Rs 2,99,900 $1,699 / Rs 1,79,999 Main Inner Display 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (120Hz) 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz) Cover Display 5.4-inch OLED 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Apple A20 Pro (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM and Storage 12GB RAM

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 12GB RAM

Storage:| 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Cameras 48MP Wide + 48MP Ultra Wide 50MP Primary + 50MP Ultra Wide Front/Inner Cameras 12MP Cover / 12MP Under-Display 10MP Cover / 10MP Inner Battery & Fast Charge ~4,400 mAh | 30W Wired, MagSafe 4,800 mAh | 45W Wired, Wireless Operating System iOS 27 Android 17 with One UI 9 Weight ~235 grams 201 grams Stylus Support Apple Pencil Pro Support No

Practicality and Build Quality

iPhone Duo

While both of these devices look identical, there is a fundamental difference in their purpose.

iPhone Duo: Being loyal to Apple’s aesthetic tradition, the iPhone Duo opts for a passport-shaped dual-display architecture connected by a titanium hinge. Its standout feature is its ultra-thin profile when closed, eliminating the hinge gap entirely. The phone is rated to be IP68 certified, which means it can survive dust and water splashes without causing damage to the internals. However, there’s a notable camera hump at the back, and the cover screen’s shape is odd.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Fold 8’s lower price means that the device isn’t as resistant to water and dust. The IP48 certification translates to a minimum protection for moisture and dust – a dunk in water could damage its hinge and other internal components. Unlike the iPhone Duo, the Samsung Fold 8’s hinge and chassis is made of aluminium, which is lower in overall strength than titanium. The aluminium case, however, leads to a lower overall weight of 201 grams, thus making the lightest book-style foldable smartphone you can buy today.

Hence, when it comes to practicality, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 wins on everyday ergonomic usability. However, the iPhone Duo excels with its durability and overall fit and finish.

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Software and Multitasking

In all the years of living with a foldable phone, it is the software that matters to the user experience. Samsung’s One UI experience has always led with multitasking features and intuitive designs, offering an almost desktop-like interface. The lack of stylus support takes away from the tablet experience, but productivity lovers have a lot of tools at their disposal to carry their work on the go. The same goes for media consumption, where social media and streaming apps take advantage of the large screen display to offer an immersive viewing experience.

As for the iPhone Duo, Apple has created a specialised variant of iOS iOSdesigned around focus and simplicity. Instead of floating windows, the Duo defaults to a clean, dual-app side-by-side split. Based on early impressions, app optimisation across third-party developers seems smooth, featuring fluid drag-and-drop mechanics and synchronised dual-screen app state retention. The interface makes smarter use of the display layout, but multitasking on the Duo seems limited in comparison to Samsung’s Fold 8 software.

Hence, between the two, Samsung’s multi-year head start is evident here. One UI allows users to run up to three active app windows simultaneously, floating pop-up views, custom app pairs, and desktop-class productivity via wireless Samsung DeX. For power users who want a pocket computer, Samsung’s platform remains unmatched on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Apple’s software is clean, but Samsung’s OS is more useful.

Versatility and Accessories

When it comes to accessories, only of these has a clear advantage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 misses out on S Pen support across its expansive 7.6-inch inner canvas. Samsung omitted the digitiser layer from the display to reduce the thickness to 4.1mm when unfolded. There’s no keyboard accessory on this device either. However, you can always pair third-party accessories to convert it into a makeshift laptop.

As for the iPhone Duo, it brings compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro (Foldable Edition). While palm rejection and pressure sensitivity are top-tier, the lack of an integrated storage slot means carrying the stylus separately, which adds friction to quick note-taking workflows.

Camera systems

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

iPhone Duo: Apple employs a dual 48MP sensor array (Wide and Ultra Wide) paired with it’s Photonic Engine. Photo and video quality are remarkably consistent across both lenses, featuring 4K Dolby Vision video capture and spatial capture capabilities. However, the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens limits optical zoom reach. Note that the video call camera on the main display is hidden under the display when not needed, thus giving an immersive experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: This one features a dual 50MP sensor setup (Primary and Ultra Wide) tuned with AI ISP processing for high colour accuracy and night shooting performance. While it lacks a long-range periscope lens found on Ultra models, its computational zoom yields sharp results up to 10x, and its flex-mode camera tricks offer greater hands-free shooting flexibility.

Battery life and Charging

The iPhone Duo packs dual-battery architecture, which, combined with the power-efficient 2nm A20 Pro processor, easily lasts a full day under moderate use. However, wired charging speed tops out around 30W, taking over an hour for a full recharge. You get MagSafe wireless charging as well for convenience.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 houses a 4,800 mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging, which reaches 65% charge in under 30 minutes. Coupled with smart battery management in One UI 9, power users will appreciate the faster top-up speeds during busy workdays. There’s support for wireless charging but Samsung doesn’t offer a magnetic attachment for alignment.

The final conclusion

Foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 score high on practicality.

After taking a look at their spec sheets and the overall value proposition, here’s how we arrive at our conclusion:

Buy the iPhone Duo if: you are deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, prioritise premium build quality, want the sleekest physical design on a foldable, and desire seamless long-term app support without needing complex floating window software.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 if you want maximum productivity features, lighter weight, faster charging, and want to save a lakh while buying a battle-tested, eighth-generation foldable platform.